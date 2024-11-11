NHL Rumors: What are the Vancouver Canucks Looking at on the Trade Market?

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman when asked what the Vancouver Canucks could be looking for on the trade market.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “Hey, Elliot, what are you heard about the Canucks out there on the trade market. What are they looking for? Like, what’s going on behind the scenes?”

Friedman: “Well, look, I think, look, you guys have one of the most active front offices in the league, right? You know, (Jim) Rutherford never shy. (Patrik) Allvin, he wouldn’t be there if he wasn’t cut from the same cloth or understanding the same philosophy. And you look at your history over the last few years, you guys go out there and you guys go for stuff.

NHL Rumors: Dante Fabbro, Length of Video Review, and Playoff Roster Issues

I think you’re looking for D. I think, I think what Jim Rutherford and Patrick Allvin are trying to do is determine what exactly is out there and what’s available out there.

And you know right now for D, Look, you know, Utah, everybody knew Utah was looking for D, and they went out, the best fit they found was Olli Maatta.

The Islanders are out there looking for D right now, because all their left shot injuries. They haven’t done anything yet.

Everybody knew that Timothy Liljegren and Matt Benning, were available. They got traded for each other because no one else really wanted term.

Like it is tight out there right now. Although I think we will get to a point Rick, where the market opens up a bit. What Rutherford is doing right now is, he’s fly fishing. He’s tossing his lines in the water. He’s trying to figure out what’s going to be out there.

I definitely think they’ll be looking for D. I think he could be looking for, I saw (Aatu) Raty was called up [Tuesday} and I don’t think (Jonathan) Lekkerimaki is too far away either to get a shot. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s trying to find out what he’s got there in those particular players, and that way he can determines if he has to do something else.

The Best NHL Teams Know Not To Cheat the Game

The best way to solve your problem of guys is always internally, and I think that’s what Rutherford’s going to want to see what he has with these two guys.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.