NHL Rumors: Dante Fabbro, Length of Video Review, and Playoff Roster Issues

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Satruday Headlines talking about the Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro being placed on waivers.

“… Because, you know, the thing about news like this is, like Dante Fabbro, the tweet today that he went on waivers, it has already a million views. Fans love this stuff, even if the GMs and the players don’t.

Fabbro, the first-round pick in 2016 by the Predators, was placed on waivers today. He’s only played six games.

Now, I’ve been wrong before, and I’ll be wrong again, but I have people saying that they don’t think he’s going to get claims simply because of the money $2.5 million. There’s not a lot of teams that can handle that.

I was wondering if he asked to be put on waivers because he hasn’t played very much and maybe you want another chance. I was told no. This was the Predators decision, and if he clears, he may go down to the AHL to get more playing time.

But he has been available for trade, and I think everybody here is hoping that either he will get the chance to play more in the AHL or this will spur someone to make a move for him if the 2.5, Ron, is considered too prohibitive.

Marco D’Amico: Could see the San Jose Sharks or Montreal Canadiens putting a claim in on Fabbro. They could give him a spot now and could possibly trade him at the deadline.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Satruday Headlines talking about the upcoming GM Meetings and length of time of video review and how to handle playoff rosters.

Ron McLean: “Every week is busy for you, Elliot, but obviously GM meetings this week. What’s on the agenda?

Friedman: “So the meeting is on Tuesday morning in Toronto. This is the small meeting, about three hours, one day, as opposed to the big one that goes over multiple days in March. So this is kind of the scene as the table setter.

One of the things they’re definitely going to be talking about is replays. And where is it, where it’s going, what works, what doesn’t, and where we go from here?

And this is one of the things tonight. It was a review of whether or not the puck hit the net before a goal in Philadelphia and Florida. And this one took five minutes and 13 seconds. I understand that one of the concerns here is just the amount of time it takes. How long it takes? How much time teams are given before they can challenge? So that’s one of the conversations they’re going to have.

But also, is there anything they’re missing? Like, I’m a big believer, just get the call right. That’s the thing we all want to see here. But I do think they’re going to discuss, is there anything more they can do, anything more they need to do, anything they should cut back, and also, can they cut down on the time?

Another thing, as well, as we know, the League and the Players Association are about to begin bargaining on a new CBA, and one of the topics I still think is a big deal among some GMs is, can they fix the playoff roster issue? When the cap goes away and you can stack your roster. Is there something that can be done or has to be done to guard against that? Now we’ll see if that leads to any conversation in terms of player movement.

