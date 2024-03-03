NHL Rumors: What Cheveldayoff, Treliving, And Sweeney May Do

The market for Cheveldayoff and Winnipeg

Ken Wiebe Of the Winnipeg Free Press: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has already made one big acquisition and that was Sean Monahan. However, is he done? Some suggest no as Winnipeg knows to make a deep run, there are some holes to fill.

Cheveldayoff knows the Dallas Stars are more dangerous with Chris Tanev. Out of the targets, Sean Walker and Winnipeg have seemingly been an item for months. Do the Flyers and Jets finally pull the trigger? Anthony Mantha and Reilly Smith are interesting possibilities. Smith carries term and Winnipeg likes that.

Cheveldayoff could elect to go up the ladder for players like Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Eberle, or even Vladimir Tarasenko. However, those prices may be too rich for his tastes. There may not be enough in the cupboard.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The most obvious nugget of news here is there is a gap between what Don Sweeney wants and Jake DeBrusk wants. Now, do they bridge that gap or will there be a trade?

The market appears to be divided here. DeBrusk warrants a raise from his $4 million AAV but how much? That remains a burning question with no clear answer. DeBrusk is having a down year with 27 points in 59 games. Special team numbers are down from last year as well.

Again, does Sweeney think he can get a deal done? If the answer is yes, it happens. If not, a trade may be pretty likely. The General Manager hinted recently he might have to look outside the organization for offensive help.

David Alter of The Hockey News: Okay, Toronto and Brad Treliving make it no secret that they are willing to move a first-round pick to get a piece they need. Now, do they do the deed? Even after the Lyabushkin deal, Toronto has considerable room.

Toronto remains limited and only wants to use that pick if necessary. The right deal has to come along is something heard a million times.

Unlike most teams, Toronto’s recent winning streak improved their position a good deal. It seems like they will not look for a goaltender after all but any other moves may be smaller rather than larger. Never say never, however. With Canadian NHL General Managers like Kevin Cheveldayoff on the hunt, Treliving has to keep one eye open.