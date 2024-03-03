Traded Draft Picks for the 2024 and 2025 NHL Draft

There have already been five first-round picks traded, and the NHL trade deadline fast approaching a few more could be on the move.

The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars have been mentioned in the past few weeks to have their first-round picks in play. There are others, like the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, wished they had theirs and will need to get creative if they want to acquire any of the bigger names that are potentially available.

The draft pick chart below is updated as of late morning on Sunday, and we’ll continue to update it throughout the week.

Anaheim 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Arizona 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * Boston 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * Buffalo 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * Calgary 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 *

* * 2025 * * Carolina 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Chicago 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024

* 2025

* * Colorado 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Columbus 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * Dallas 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * Detroit 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 * 2025 Edmonton 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Florida 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * Los Angeles 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Minnesota 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Montreal 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024

2025

* * Nashville 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * New Jersey 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 NY Islanders 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 NY Rangers 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * Ottawa 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 *

* 2025 * Philadelphia 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 * * * 2025 Pittsburgh 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 * San Jose 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024

* * 2025 Seattle 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 St. Louis 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Tampa 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Toronto 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 * 2025 * Vancouver 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 * * 2025 Vegas 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Washington 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025 Winnipeg 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 2024 2025

First-round traded draft picks

The San Jose Sharks receive the Pittsburgh Penguins 2024 first-round pick (top 10 protected), Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman and Jan Ruuta in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens. Pittsburgh receives Erik Karlsson, Rem Pitlick, Dillon Hamaliuk and San Jose’s 2026 third-round draft pick. Montreal receives Pittsburgh’s 2025 second-round draft pick, Jeff Petry, Casey DeSmith and Nathan Legare.

The Chicago Blackhawks receive the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2024 first-round pick (top 10 protected or else an unprotected 2026 first-round pick), 2023 first-round pick (# 19 – Oliver Moore), Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk for Brandon Hagel, 2022 fourth-round pick (# 103 – Kenny Connors and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The Ottawa Senators receive the Boston Bruins 2024 first-round pick (via DET) (top 10 protected), 2024 fourth-round pick, Dominik Kubalik and Donovan Sebrango for Alex DeBrincat. The Red Wings have the option of sending either their own or the Bruins’ pick to Ottawa. If the pick is in the top 10, it becomes a 2025 first-round pick. The Detroit Red Wings receive the Bruins 2024 first-round pick (top 10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick for Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Calgary Flame receive the Vancouver Canucks 2024 first-round pick, conditional 2024 fourth-round pick (pick becomes a 2024 third-round pick if the Canucks make the Conference Final), Andrei Kuzmenko, Joni Jurmo and Hunter Brzustewicz for Elias Lindholm.

The Montreal Canadiens receive the Winnipeg Jets 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 third-round pick (if the Jets win the Stanley Cup this year) for Sean Monahan.

The Philadelphia Flyers receive the Florida Panthers 2024 first-round pick (top 10 protected or else an unprotected 2025 first-round pick), 2023 third-round pick (# 95 – Denver Barkey), and Owen Tippett for Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and a 2024 fifth-round pick.