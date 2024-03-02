NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames

Maple Leafs Still Looking To Add Even After Ilya Lyubushkin Trade

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joined SportsCenter with Jay Onrait and was asked if he thinks the Toronto Maple Leafs are done dealing or if they will look to add another player.

Jay Onrait: “So you say you don’t think Toronto is done. What else do you think Brad Treliving might be focusing on? Is he done focusing on defense, or does he still have some work to do there?”

Pierre LeBurn: “I’m not sure if he’s done looking on defense. He might be, but I think he’ll still look out there and see if there’s perhaps something else he can do there. And I also think, you know, some for depth as well. So, I don’t think the Leafs are done tinkering. It certainly takes some pressure off Brad Treliving because this was really the biggest priority to find a physical right-shot defender. Remember, they dressed six lefties this week. And so that was key, but certainly, I don’t think the Leafs are done if they have their way.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, later on his segment with Jay Onrait on SportsCenter, stated the Devils are still looking for a goalie and continue to talk with the Flames about Jacob Markstrom.

Jay Onrait: “Let’s stay with Calgary for one more. Jake Markstrom. He’s been as high as number two on our Trade Bait Board. Pierre, he’s dropped to 10 this week. Is that an indication that the market is a bit muddied up or is it an indication that perhaps Jake Markstrom sticks around in Calgary for a little while?”

LeBrun: “Yeah, it’s an indication of a couple of things. In general, the goalie market has actually gone a little colder of late. It doesn’t mean there won’t be goalies moved, but you know, for example, teams like Carolina and Edmonton feel good about their goaltending now, so then they’re not in on the goalie market.

The Devils still need a goalie upgrade. And the thing is, my understanding is that New Jersey did phone Calgary again this week, a couple of days ago. And what I hear is they told the Flames, ‘Hey, by the way, we know, you know, we couldn’t get a deal done a couple of weeks ago on Markstrom. But we’re still interested if you’re still interested in renewing that discussion.’

And so that happened a few days ago, I’m told. I think New Jersey would still trade for Jacob Markstrom if Calgary was willing to go back down that road, but I think to some degree, now the Flames have traded Tanev, and of course, they traded Lindholm earlier this year.

They’re kind of staying on the periphery of this race. I don’t know how real it is. But I think there’s some concern in that Calgary front office that we trade our MVP, which Markstrom really has been, how deflating that would be, you know, trying to find that balance between we need to sell our UFAs, but still try to hang in there, you know.

But I will keep an eye on it because I think New Jersey is willing to make that trade between now and next Friday. If they don’t, I think it’s something both teams revisit come the offseason.”