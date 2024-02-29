NHL Rumors: What Could Noah Hanifin Fetch The Calgary Flames – Mock Trades

What is the Price and Return for Flames Defenseman Noah Hanifin

Julian McKenzie and Cory Pronman of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames are an intriguing team approaching the deadline. Calgary boasts the top defenseman on The Athletic’s trade bait board in Noah Hanifin.

Hanifin is an unrestricted free agent, and GM Craig Conroy does not want to let him walk for nothing. He is determined to get a return for him. McKenzie and Pronman look at the return for Hanifin in a trade.

They used the Hampus Lindholm trade to Boston in 2022. The Ducks received a first-round pick, two second-round picks, and a mediocre rostered player. Boston signed Lindholm to an extension.

Boston Bruins

Boston is a team linked to Hanifin, and they might have the tools to make the deal happen. The Bruins have traded draft capital away over the last couple of seasons. They are not parting with Matthew Poitras, so that means players like John Beecher, Jakub Lauko, and Mason Lohrei could be assets used to acquire Hanifin. This is not an excellent return for Calgary.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers are another team interested in Hanifin. They could make the second-round picks work. They would lose Niko Mikkola, who has been excellent for them this season and Mackie Samoskevich.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils continue to be linked to Noah Hanifin. Pronman notes that they have the players to make it happen in their system with Kevin Bahl, Seamus Casey and a first-round pick. But do the Devils want to mortgage those types of players without an extension attached? Not to mention, could they get a goalie out of it, too?

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have money to spend with Mikhail Sergachev out and on LTIR. Tampa Bay does not have the prospect pool to make this work. They could give up the draft capital, but players like Isaac Howard and Nick Perbix could be a part of this deal. While the Lightning are in win-now mode, they must also look ahead to the future.