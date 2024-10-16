NHL Rumors: What is the Plan For Ivan Demidov Moving Forward?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate on Monday with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick. He was asked what is going with Ivan Demidov, the Montreal Canadiens prospect in Russia, and when he is expected to come to North America.

Scott Laughlin: “I don’t know what you can offer up on this. I’ll throw it at you anyway, just because it’s coming from Russia and Ivan Demidov, we saw him, of course, selected fifth overall by the Canadiens going back to the draft that just a few months ago.

He has four goals and eight points in his first 15 games for SKA St Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League, but lately he’s being benched. He’s being benched for periods at a time when he’s not seeing the ice. And this has got to be very frustrating for the Montreal Canadiens, right?

You’ve got your first-round pick, a guy that maybe could come over as early as next year or the year after you want him to come over and kind of hit the ground running in the National Hockey League, and, you know, kind of get that opportunity that Michkov is getting this season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

But to see a prospect, and you want to see him play and develop and progress and mature in the whole bit, to see him getting bench for periods at a time has got to be concerning for a team like Montreal.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, concerning, frustrating. I think they knew the circumstances in which the season would play out for Demidov. I think they had an inkling that it was going to be a rough ride for him because of just how things kind of operate over there. There’s no secret as well that he’s going to come over. It’s just a matter of when.

I think with Michkov coming a little sooner and getting out of his contract with the KHL a little bit sooner; it’s kind of left a little bit of or created a little bit of a precedent in terms of being able to do that. The Canadiens would love to have him come over, as soon as possible. But I think they also understood that this was going to be a bit of a tough one for him, and at the same time, from his perspective, this is a mental challenge.

It’s definitely clear that he can keep up with the talent in in the KHL and definitely shine. Now it’s a matter of, okay, you got your talent, you got your skill. How strong can you maintain yourself mentally now, as you go through all these hoops and this roller coaster ride and the coaches and the team is going to put you through for a variety of reasons over there.

So I think again, the Habs understand it. Certainly there’s going to be frustration because you want this kid to play as much as he can now in order to hone his skills and properly develop. But I think we’ll have an interesting discussion about Demidov next season.

Wouldn’t be surprised if him and the Canadiens try to go the route of Philly and Michkov this past year, in order to get him back to here sooner or over here sooner.”