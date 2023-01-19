NHL Rumors: What should the Edmonton Oilers be looking to add at the trade deadline.

SDPN Sports: Chris Johnston on what the Edmonton Oilers should be looking to add at the trade deadline.

Julian McKenzie: “Shouldn’t the Edmonton Oilers be in a position where they should be doing something ahead of the deadline, considering the fact that they’re fighting for a playoff spot with Calgary, considering the fact they have the two best players in the league and they should be doing everything they can to maximize their cup chances.

Like we kind of talked about this the same way last year with goaltending and they ended up getting Evander Kane and they actually ended up working out for them.

But, how do you see it with Ken Holland and the Oilers and what they should be doing ahead of the deadline?

Johnston: “Well I think they’ll get a defenseman, likely a left shot defenseman. I know that they’ve had their scouts out, you know, following a handful of guys that they’ve identified as you know, potential candidates. That feels like a move that happens much closer to the deadline for the cap ramifications because largely those players that I’m referencing, there’s other teams that are going to be interested in as well.

And so if you’re selling one of them, you might be waiting to see the market more fully for them before you’re making a trade.

But I think that they will try to improve a little bit defensively. Obviously, one player, you know, alone won’t do that. But I think they’re going to do what they can.

And look, they have the same problem I could say of a lot of teams with high ambitions, is they just, they don’t have the ability to do a whole lot when it comes to drastic roster changes.

