NHL Rumors: What Would be the Maple Leafs Walkaway Number with Mitch Marner?

What is the walkaway number for the Toronto Maple Leafs with Mitch Marner?

TSN: Mike Johnson. Bryan Hayes and Jonas Siegel on what would be the walkaway salary for the Toronto Maple Leafs with Mitch Marner.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Siege: “What would be your walk away number with Marner, where you’re just like, No.

Johnson: “That’s a great question. That’s the best way to put it, right?

Hayes: “That is the good way to put, a penny more than Auston (Matthews) I’m saying no.

Siegel: “But what if it’s for an eight-year deal?

Hayes: “I don’t care. You’re not making more than Matthews. He just signed. It’s not like he signed five years ago. Signed a year ago, it just kicked in.

Siegel: “Cap has gone up. Will go up.

Hayes: “I understand that.

Johnson: “Yeah, we’re, that’s part of the, the fact that you’re saying you can get around the fame is acknowledging the cap going up. Because as great as you are, you’re not a centerman, you’re not a goal scorer. It’s different. He’s won an MVP. He’s won multiple rockets.

Yeah. I mean, I think that would be, I don’t want to be like, that would be like the, let’s be rational here conversation. I don’t want to walk away from, I don’t want to come to a number where they have to walk away from him because he’s that good. But it’s more like, let’s be reasonable. Let’s be let’s be rational. Think about going more than Auston. That’s, that’s going to make everyone’s life more difficult.

Hayes: “I could see that being the number in the end, though,

Siegel: “13 (million).

Johnson: “Yeah,

Hayes: “I wouldn’t be surprised. I mean, I, I’m it’s, difficult to predict who knows what’s going to happen the rest of the season. What, you know, Mitch keepss playing like this, they have a great playoff run or whatever.

I wouldn’t be shocked if they said, ‘Let’s just meet right at Auston.’ Maybe it’s a long-term deal. And then again, we’ll react to that when we get to it. But, Mitch is different because again, he’s in his prime, and he came up with them.

