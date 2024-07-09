NHL Rumors: When Will Leon Draisaitl Sign His Extension?

Does Leon Draisaitl Sign An Extension with the Edmonton Oilers Before Training Camp?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter and was asked about Leon Draisaitl’s contract with the Edmonton Oilers and how it should not be this hard to get an extension done.

Jay Onrait: “An interesting quote from Leon Draisaitl’s agent Jiri Poner, about a potential contract extension. There’s no rush yet, but either it happens quickly by the end of August or doesn’t work out. It’ll become clear whether Edmonton wants him or not. Leon holds all the trump cards. Yeah, I’d say so.

Let’s talk about it with our hockey analyst, Frankie Corrado. Frankie, just listening to what his agent had to say there. It seems to me that if the Oilers want to get a deal done this summer, they could do it. It’s just going to cost them a lot of money. So this shouldn’t be a problem because they already knew that right?”

Frankie Corrado: “Yeah, this shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise, like if Leon Draisaitl wants to commit to Edmonton, for I don’t think it would be a long-term deal, I would imagine it would be a mid-range kind of deal as far as the term goes. The dollar value is whatever the dollar value Leon Draisaitl wants it to be and the Edmonton Oilers would have been well aware of that.

But I almost look at it like there’s unfinished business now in Edmonton and the fact that they got as far as they did in the playoffs, one win away from winning a Stanley Cup like him and McDavid have been tied together at the hip. And now you take a look at the offseason that they’ve had so far Jay, look at all these players that want to come to Edmonton, want to stay in Edmonton, some guys taking pay cuts to play for the Oilers.

Why is that? Because they want to win a Stanley Cup and believe that the team is on the precipice of doing so. So for Leon Draisaitl like there’s, there’s probably a little bit of a part of him that says, let’s get this done in Edmonton. Let’s finish the job that we started and that would go such a long way for Leon Draisaitl’s legacy as an Edmonton Oiler.”