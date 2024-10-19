NHL Rumors: Igor Shesterkin Will Reset the Goalie Market

Igor Shesterkin Holds All the Cards in Contract Talks with the New York Rangers

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Jason Strudwick on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment and was asked about Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers. Regardless of what team it is, someone will pay him $12 million a season.

The belief is from Dave Pagnotta that $12 million will get the deal closed and locked in.

Jason Strudwick: “Just to follow up on (Igor) Shesterkin, and like he, it feels like he is holding them. He holds all the cards in this game here, like he is a very good goalie. They need him. There’s no doubt about it. But don’t you think that if he, if he takes it to July 1, someone’s going to pay him because he’s that good. So, I mean, is it just like he’s saying, This is my number, unless he has a some good will, he’s going to get paid exactly what he feels he’s worth.”

Dave Pagnotta: “That’s what it seems like. That seems to be their position at his camp that look, okay. Well, we, we can give and take a little bit on both ends. But, you’re totally right he hits July 1 somebody’s given him over 12 in my opinion.

I think you’re going to see teams that are looking to stabilize themselves up the middle. Now, at that point, it’ll be seven years versus versus eight. But this is going to be a scenario, you know, where it is, a scenario like you said, where he just holds everything, and New York has readily admitted that he’s their best player. So he’s the best player.

They’re arguing going to he’s the best goalie, so he’s gonna be paid as the best goalie. If they come in at 12.5, or I think they came in a little higher, then things kind of narrowed down. Can they get to 12? I think, as I said before, if it’s an eight times 12, depending on structure and bonuses and all that, I think there’s a pathway to lock that in.

I don’t know if it goes significantly lower than that, maybe 11.75. I still think they want to set the benchmark at 12. This is just not for him. It’s also to set the market plus the cap is going up. The cap is projected to consistently go up the next two years at 5%, so next year is at 92.5, if it hits the 5% mark, the year after that, if it keeps going, which is anticipated to be 97 then you’ve gotten CBA, the new one, that’s going to kick in.

So there’s going to be an influx and an inflator there that’s going to kick in. I’m sure of it. You’re probably looking at in three years around $105 million. At $12 million. That’s, you know, he keeps playing the way he’s playing that’s a good deal.

So all of these elements are being factored in now, and he wants to reshape the market a little bit for both tenders. I don’t blame them.”