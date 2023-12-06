NHL Rumors: Which goaltender will the Montreal Canadiens decide to move?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Leafs wanted both Zadorov and Tanev episode, on the Montreal Canadiens and if they’ll look to move a goaltender now that goaltender Sam Montembeault signed a three-year extension.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Yes, away from Star Wars, into the universe that is the Montreal Canadiens. So they re-signed Samuel Montembeault. It is a three-year contract extension $3.1 (million) is the AAV.

You wondered, talked about this a couple of weeks ago on Hockey Night and this podcast. Your thoughts now that it’s done?

Friedman: “Well, first of all, congratulations to Montembeault, he’s a guy who’s worked hard to get here. It’s not been a linear path. I know there were some people looking at it and saying, what, like that his career numbers are worth this. I think that’s kind of a weak way to look at it. He’s a guy who has gotten better the last year or two and I think goalies have a longer prime than some of the players do. Skaters do I should say.

I believe Montreal made it very clear. We were willing to sign it, sign you but they didn’t want it to drag. And I don’t think they’re gonna rush into anything but now they know they have him, right?

So I think now it’s going to be, ‘Okay, what do people think about Allen? What are the people think about Primeau? I do think we are in the end game of Montreal’s three-goalies system. However, I am not convinced yet which of the two it is going to be.”

Marek: “Really? We all assume that the decision was to be made between Montembeault and Primeau. Now, I’ll be honest, that was my first thought. Okay, there’s their choice.”

Friedman: “Well, not necessarily, you know, don’t forget Primeau was signed for next year. Actually, it was interesting, we were having this conversation. Ron, Jen and Kevin and I on Saturday night. You’re still young, you’re still growing. You’re not really expected to win yet and you’re not going to win this year. If you get a good offer for Allen, do it. Add more assets and then if you need to find another goalie, go out and do it in the summer.

Marek: “That’s all contingent though on Jake Allen waiving though.”

Friedman: “Well he’s not, doesn’t have a full no-trade.”

Marek: “No, I understand, I understand that too. but he’s still does have some control here.

Friedman: “Yeah, he has some but either you get him to a place he wants to go or you send him somewhere he doesn’t have the trade protection. Again, though. I’m not convinced it’s going to be Allen. It couldn’t be Primeau.

And one of the reasons the Canadians made it very clear, they kept Primeau and didn’t waive him because they knew there were teams they knew that liked them. So I’m not convinced it’s going to be Allen but if your question is, do we need to keep Allen for this year as a lock? I don’t think it is pending on the offer you get because it’s not like this year you’re going to win.”