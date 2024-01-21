NHL Rumors: Who could be interested in Elias Lindholm? He might be ideal for the Winnipeg Jets

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on Calgary Flames pending UFA forward Elias Lindholm who could be traded at the deadline. Who could be interested?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Seravalli: “Boston, Colorado, Vegas, Vancouver, and Winnipeg.

The one tough part to envision for a team like Boston is, is the assets. Do you have the picks and prospects to be able to get it done?

Some of these other teams do, and I think that kind of gives them a leg up and a team like Winnipeg is in a perfect position to do so. Could you imagine if you were the Jets and you could go Scheifele one, Lindholm two, Adam Lowry three? I mean, that would pretty properly position Winnipeg to, to become that Stanley Cup favorite status. And when the fit has been right, Kevin Cheveldayoff has swung big. I mean, go back to the Paul Stastny edition and how much that helped that Jets team then get to the Western Conference Final. That was huge.

So you mentioned the (Ryan) O’Reilly deal, and I think the (Bo) Horvat one is a great comp too. These are both last year. And look, I mean, look at the contract that Bo Horvat ended up signing on Long Island, eight times eight and a half. Lindholm I don’t think is going to end up being quite that high and Horvat got traded at a moment in time where he already had 30 goals at the halfway point of the year. 54 points in 49 games.

Lindholm is not there now. I think you could make the case that his game is in a better spot than then Ryan O’Reilly was last year, but O’Reilly had the Selke, or the Selke, the Conn Smyth and the Stanley Cup to go with it. Lindholm doesn’t have those things and he’s having a down production here. You can see the path for the Flames but he’s gonna be a huge piece that likely moves at the deadline.