NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Colorado Avalanche

John Tortorella is not expected to join the New York Rangers

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: ESPN had reported that there was a “strong possibility” the John Tortorella could return to the New York Rangers. But it was later reported by ESPN that he’s not expected to become an assistant to Mike Sullivan.

Back when Tortorella was the Rangers’ head coach, Sullivan was his associate coach.

Noah Strang: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford on Quinn Hughes on the 100% Hockey show with John Shannon: “We control him for a year and two-thirds because if we get to that trade deadline two years from now and it looks like he doesn’t want to stay, then we would have to do something.”

Mark Spector: “It’s like Rutherford is a double agent, with a mission to inject as much unnecessary drama into the market as possible. Does he not realize what this does to his team’s ability to attract/retain players?”

Should the Colorado Avalanche consider David Carle?

Sean Keeler of the Denver Post: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is now 0 for 4 in playoff series against the Dallas Stars, 0 for 2 in Game 7’s.

The Avs should give DU head coach David Carle a call.

Current Avs forward Logan O’Connor last month.

“He’s great at developing his players. I mean, the winning culture that he represents from DU has been pretty remarkable to see. And if he decides to go pro, I have no doubt that he’s going to have great success with that as well.”

Nathan MacKinnon said on Saturday after another series loss to the Stars, that the Stars had been missing their best defenseman and possibly their best forward, and they still weren’t able to beat them. He doesn’t know what they are going to do next.

