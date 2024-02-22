NHL Rumors: Who Will Make The Biggest Splash in the Metro Division?

Devils and Rangers Could Make The Biggest Slpahes at the Trade Deadline

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron as he was asked who in the Metro Division out of the Devils, Islanders, Rangers, and Flyers could make the biggest splash at the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Martin Biron: “Dave, The Fourth Period and the whole crew were at the Stadium Series this weekend, and all four teams, New Jersey, Philly, Islanders, and Rangers, it was spectacular. I loved every second of it. But which of these four teams is most likely to make a big splash between now and the eighth? We know the Islanders has changed coach. The Flyers already made a trade, and the Devils, well, they’re in on everything, so which team is more likely to make a big splash?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I’m still leaning in New Jersey’s direction. I still think that the Devils, even though the Rangers have some cap space because of LTIR overage that they can definitely play with, I think that New Jersey still wants to make a move. They still want to make a big move.

Like I mentioned earlier, they’re gonna circle back to Calgary to try to see if they can massage things involving Markstrom. Alex Holtz one of the centerpieces that would have gone back in that deal. I suspect that would still be the case. But I think that’s going to be something that they circle back on.

If not, they’re going to look elsewhere to see if they can get goaltending somewhere else but they also want to improve their d core, you know Siegenthaler is coming back tonight (Tuesday night). That’s a big boost for them, but Dougie Hamilton is still out until the end of April. So, they still want to address the blue line. I think it’s them; I think quietly slash not so quietly, the Rangers are looking to do something interesting and add to their roster.

Philly on both sides, and then the Islanders as well. They’re kind of teetering as to what they’d like to do. But I think in terms of big splash, I put New Jersey right there. And would I be surprised if the Rangers don’t pull off something significant? No, because I think Drury is looking around.”