NHL Rumors: Who would be the best fit defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli talking with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie about the Toronto Maple Leafs and potential defensemen targets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Michie: “Now Frank, you recently wrote about six potential blue line additions for Kyle Dubas and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly, he’s out for a while. Who do you think makes the most sense for the buds.

Seravalli: “Kevin, it’s the guy right at the very top of my list. And by the way, I wrote that before Morgan Rielly went down with injury. This was going back to Jake Muzzin and his injury.

I thought with him potentially being out likely for the season, that they were still in a crunch then to add a defenseman and I think the injury to Morgan Rielly only heightens that need for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As currently constituted even with Morgan Rielly healthy and on the blue line. Which they expect him back sometime probably when the calendar turns in the New Year.

That they still need to go after someone and that guy for me, the best all-around fit is John Klingberg from the Anaheim Ducks. You look at the different ways he can impact this Toronto team in the immediate way. He can run the power play in place of Morgan Rielly.

He’s better than an average defender. He’s a great skater. He can kill plays at the blue line and he’s certainly not going to be phased by the forecheck, which I think is something that the Leafs have struggled with in the playoffs.

He’s probably one of the more expensive acquisition costs in the defensemen market, but someone that I think makes a ton of sense for this Leaf team moving forward.