NHL Rumors: Why Are the Red Wings Looking Long-Term with Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond?

Do We Know What the Market Is for Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Boomer Gordon and Jake Hahn and was asked why it is that players like Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings coming out of entry-level are going straight to these long-term deals when sometimes we do not know what these players are.

Boomer Gordon: “Okay, but this is why these eight-year contracts are so crazy to me, Dave, especially entry levels, you say you talk about Seider and establishing market value. I think what makes Seider so interesting is, I think this young in his career, I still don’t think anyone knows truly what he is.

So how do you establish market value for such a young defenseman when it’s such a difficult position to learn? I’m not saying it makes sense to go two years and then revisit it, and I’m sure the young man wants financial security. I’d have trouble negotiating this contract too.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, yeah. I mean, look, these are not easy situations, and because you’re taking into account what the players done in the first three years of his NHL career, and then you have to incorporate the potential of where both sides see them.

The player obviously has a view, and the player’s side has a view of where they’re going to be able to hit that potential and what those numbers are going to be offensively and as well defensively. And then the team has the exact same mindset in terms of where they project that player to be.

Now, you look at the numbers, you know, 50 points rookie year. He’s got 40-42 I think, back-to-back seasons. Do you project him as a 50-plus-point defenseman moving forward, coupled with the responsibilities in his own zone, depending on how he’s playing physically and or is it more offensive, or are we focusing on two-way, but with an understanding that he’s going to put up the points. All of those elements certainly come into play, and then you start to compare other deals and the types of players that lock into those deals and everything, kind of getting adjusted.

They could certainly pivot with both of these guys, both Mo Seider and Lucas Raymond, and say, You know what, it’s just not going to work on a long-term. We can go short-term, but they haven’t gotten to that point yet. The focus still is long term for both of these guys, and we’ll see, kind of, you know how that, how that continues to go other situations across League, with other restricted guys like Cole Perfetti in Winnipeg, Dawson Mercer in New Jersey, sounds like those are shorter-term situations, probably bridge deals that are going to happen there, as opposed to what’s going on in Detroit.”