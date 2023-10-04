NHL Rumors: Will Anyone Give Phil Kessel a Shot at 1,000 Career Points?

NHL Network: Steve Konroyd and Mike Rupp on unrestricted free agent Phil Kessel who is still looking for a team this season. Kessel is eight points away from 1,000.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Konroyd: “I look at that and I see Phil Kessel and I can’t believe he’s eight points shy of a 1,000. He still hasn’t found a team this year but I think a team will go out and sign him eventually. He’s a power-play specialist. He can shoot the puck like not many guys can, aside from Alex Ovechkin.

He’s kind of like the Babe Ruth of hockey because he looks a little pudgy. Doesn’t look like he’s in great shape but I’ve heard from teammates, say he works hard. He’s actually in better shape than people realize. And he loves the game, and more importantly, teammates love him. A good guy to have in the dressing room.”

Rupp: “Can we pull up that picture again of that board?”

Tony Luftman: “It’s amazing.”

Rupp: “Phil Kessel. I will say this, and you’re right, that’s how it’s kind of been perceived but it looks like he’s been working out. Look at the shoulders. I mean, might be big shouldies that he’s wearing, but he looks ready to go, right?

Phil, and you mentioned when talking to guys and playing against him, he’s actually really, really strong on his stick. Like he has this surge strength where you try to take the puck away from him, you can’t do it. And it doesn’t really make sense optically when you’re looking at him but it’s, he’s a leadership guy where he just needs an opportunity right?

And he’s come out and he’s said, don’t let this milestone or the Ironman streak get in the way of this. I think that’s very important for him to come out an say because everybody loves him. He’s a fan favorite everywhere he’s gone. He’s almost got his mystic to him in the rooms around the NHL cause he’s hilarious. He’s laid back.

You need to get that out of the way cause I think teams are like, ‘I want his influence in our room. I love what he can bring and where he can help our team. But I don’t want to be the bad guy if he is struggling and I have to take him out of the lineup.’ Well, that’s done.

I would love to see Phil Kessel get an opportunity here and it’s impressive. He’s had an unbelievable career.”