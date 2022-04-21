NHL Rumors: Will Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price be back with the Montreal Canadiens?

Stu Cowen of the Montreal Gazette: Could Brendan Gallagher‘s time with the Montreal Canadiens be nearing its end? He’s been on record saying that winning is the most important thing before adding so is being a Canadien.

There will be some changes made this offseason and GM Kent Hughes could look to move the final five years of Gallagher’s contract that carries a $6.5 million cap hit. Gallagher may not mind the idea of being moved to a contender.

Would the Los Angeles Kings be interested in Gallagher? Former Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is a senior advisor in LA and he could be reunited with Phillip Danault.

Gallagher yesterday:

“My job as a player is to get myself ready and to be a good player and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “I’m going to take care of myself. There will be conversations that happen, where (the Canadiens) see me fit and all that. But right now for me, it’s just getting back to what I can be and what I know I’ll be. It’s not really a concern. It’s just putting in the work and get back to that level.”

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: Is Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price showcasing himself as the season winds down? He should get in enough games to show teams that he is healthy.

The free agent market could have many goaltenders available, so it may not be easy to find a team that can take on his salary, and is a team that he’s willing to play for.

Price holds a no-movement clause, so a lot of the decisions are up to him. He said back in January at that time that he doesn’t see himself playing anywhere but Montreal.

“There’s a reason I signed a contract like I did here with a no-movement clause, it was to be here. As of right now, I have no plans to move anywhere.”