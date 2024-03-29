NHL Rumors: Will Chris Tanev Consider A Vancouver Return If He Hits Free Agency?

Donnie & Dhali: Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev when asked if he’d consider the Vancouver Canucks if he goes to free agency on July 1st and if it’s hard to focus on the now when he has some big decisions coming in the offseason.

Rick Dhaliwal: “Hey Chris, the Canucks were one of the teams that tried to get you at the deadline. If you hit July 1st, I will not be shocked if they try to get you again. If you do go to July 1, would Vancouver be a team that you would think about?

Tanev: “Honestly, right now I’m just focused on being a Dallas Star and try to help this team win. We have a great group. We’re, we’re playing well right now and that’s my, my only goal right now.

Don Taylor: “Is that tough to do Chris? As a couple of guys who aren’t in the National Hockey League, is that tough to do, to focus on hockey when you have such a big decision just around the corner?

Tanev: “I mean, you think about it a bit, but I mean, you try to live in the moment and can be present and enjoy playing hockey. And I’m having, having a great (line goes quiet) so far in Dallas. So as I said, the team, team’s incredible from on and, on and off the ice how they’ve treated me so it’s, it’s been, it’s been quite easy to adjust to everything. So I’m very thankful for that.”

Donnie & Dhali: Thomas Drance when asked if he can see the Vancouver Canucks sign pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev if he gets to free agency on July 1st.

Don Taylor: “Chris Tanev was our guest earlier in this show. Can you envision, I know there’s a lot of puzzle pieces that have to get put in place here, but can you envision the Canucks signing Chris Tanev in the summer as a UFA?

Drance: “Absolutely. I think there’s, you know, a hearty appetite to bring Chris Tanev into this locker room if that’s at all possible, feasible and realistic given the parameters of this club’s cap situation.

You know, club chased him at the deadline. No secret about it. Right? They wanted to add him now. You see the returns for the Stars. I mean, he’s been a big boost to a team that needed a presence like him on the blue line.

Canucks would love to have him in that room. They’d love to have him on the ice. There’s a lot of fans of Chris Tanev’s game, both among the players and among Canucks management, you know, no question. Like no question Chris Tanev, and the potential of a reunion with this franchise, like that’s not a story that’s going away now.

Now, the market for Tanev might get steamed to the point where it’s not something the club can realistically do. They won’t be the only team you know, hot and heavy in pursuit of this player. You’d certainly think that a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs, right, with General Manager and Brad Treliving that has had Chris Tanev have previously would be an interested club, right?

Like, doesn’t take a lot to connect those dots. You know, no question. I think that Canucks will, would love to re-add Tanev to this group. And why not? He never should have left.”