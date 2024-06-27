NHL Rumors: Will Leon Draisaitl Stay in Edmonton Long-Term?

Does Leon Draisaitl Want to Stay in Edmonton For the Forseeable Future?

The Edmonton Oilers reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final but fell one victory short. Now, the real work begins for Jeff Jackson and the company. The first order of business will be Leon Draisaitl and his extension.

TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Ryan Rishaug, and Darren Dreger joined James Duthie following Game 7 to answer the question will Leon Draisaitl stay in Edmonton long-term?

James Duthie: “Back one last time in these playoffs with the Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Ryan Rishaug, and Darren Dreger. Things move fast in hockey. They only gave the Cup out an hour ago (Monday night). And we already have to ask questions about the Oilers future. Hey, when you hacd the Cup out on June 24, and big things are ahead, you have to get to that right away. And the immediate questions will be about the future the stars and namely Leon Draisaitl, because he’s the one available to sign an extension very shortly.”

Ryan Rishaug: “Yeah, it’ll be an unrestricted free agent after next season. But as you said, James they can get a deal done. Two big questions here on Draisaitl for me. One, is he willing to do a long-term deal and stay in Edmonton over the long haul? That’s the first one and our understanding is they’ll get cracking on that conversation right away.

And then the next one Dregs asks is, if he’s not going to sign an extension, do they have to consider the option of trading this player rather than walking him into his unrestricted gear and risking losing him for nothing? That sounds inflammatory, but we’ve seen it happen in the past, and Dregs, our sense is that Jeff Jackson is willing to take that risk if they don’t get a deal done right away. I don’t think there’ll be a rush to trade guys.”

Darren Dreger: “No I agree with that. I mean, the Edmonton Oilers plan on getting busy as soon as possible, and as soon as they’re allowed to do that, which is July 1. In terms of an extension for Leon Draisaitl. But they’re also respectful and mindful of the process and everything emotionally that Leon Draisaitl has invested to get the Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final. So I think what you’ll see is once they get beyond July 1, the Oilers will be swift to put a very significant offer on the table. They recognized he’s a top talent in the NHL and deserves to be paid as such.”

Duthie: “What are we talking about now? Like $13-14 (million)?”

Rishaug: “Keep going like $14.5 (million). It’s probably in that range.”

Dreger: “It’ll be up there. I mean, there’ll be a percentage, and you’re projecting beyond next year, obviously, right? So if the salary cap climbs into the low 90s and Leon Draisaitl commands 15, 16% of that salary cap, you’re getting into that $14 million range.”

LeBrun: “I also add that I don’t believe Leon Draisaitl has had a lot of conversations about his future with a whole lot of people I’m told by people close to him that he’s been so focused on trying to win a Stanley Cup. He’s parked that whole side of his career until it was time to have it. Sure. So, there are six days between the cup and July 1.

The other thing I would say is this I understand what you guys are saying that they came one went away from winning the cup, maybe that’s bring the band back together one more year and let the cards fall where they may. The caveat I would throw in there is this. You don’t know what other teams will do coming at you once. They realize he’s not signing an extension. We’re not saying he won’t, by the way, if he doesn’t sign one this summer. You don’t know the kind of phone calls and trade offers you may get.”

Rishaug: “The last dynamic here I think we need to address there’s this idea that he and Connor McDavid are going to have this conversation and figure it out right because McDavid can negotiate the following year. I think it’s important to point out James that, you know, these have to be treated separately. Leon Draisaitl I think is gonna be making the decision that’s best for him and his career. Connor McDavid, I think it’s necessarily a fair expectation that McDavid’s going to do some sort of Blob out; yes, I will stay, too. These need to be done separately. As odd as that seems.”