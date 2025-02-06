NHL RumorsNHL Trade Deadline

NHL Rumors: Will the Boston Bruins Become Sellers? 

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
The Boston Bruins have been inconsistent all year and have some pieces that might interest contenders if they go into sell mode.
Oct 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with center Elias Lindholm (28), left wing Brad Marchand (63), and center Trent Frederic (11) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Will the Boston Bruins become sellers? 

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta when asked if he thinks the Boston Bruins will become sellers. They’ve been inconsistent all year and have some pieces that might interest contenders.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersson: “All right, well, sticking in the east. If we take a look at Boston, they’re one point out of a playoff spot, but it’s no secret they’ve struggled with inconsistency this season.

Now we are hearing that there might be some interest for Brad Marchand, and then what about like a Trent Frederic or a Justin Brazeau who are also pending free agents? Do you think that Boston could be a seller?

Pagnotta: “They’re going to just kind of go with the flow for now, with respect to Frederic and Brazeau. They want to see kind of where they line up. Now they’re just on the outside of the playoffs. The teams in front of them have some games in hand, though, so they’re going to kind of tread lightly. Don Sweeney is going into the deadline.

NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins

Now, Trent Frederic has generated a ton of interest for a good portion of the season, and Brazeau recently as well. They had contract talks with, I believe both in December. It’s been relatively mild since. So they’re going to kind of see where they are at before they make a decision on selling either of those two players.

With respect to Brad Marchand, I don’t know how many people can envision him not being a Boston Bruin. It’s going to be interesting to see where that goes. They’ve had on-off contract discussions and didn’t want it to be a distraction for the rest of the season. You’ve got to imagine they’re going to either come to an agreement or have to be completely blown out of the water by an offer for them to consider trading their captain.

