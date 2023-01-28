NHL Rumors: Will the Buffalo Sabres be tempted leading up to the deadline?

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

What could the Buffalo Sabres be thinking as the deadline is getting closer?

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on the state of the trade market ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “You wonder what sort of temptation (Buffalo Sabres GM) Kevyn Adams is going to have. If they’re right in there, if they’re in that second wild-card spot or first wild-card spot or wherever they end up, and you’re Kevyn Adams and it’s trade deadline. I mean on the one hand, it’s like, ‘okay, these guys got us here’ and on the other hand, it’s ‘yes they got us here, do I owe them something? Do I reward them with something?’

Friedman: “I think you have to do it, with your fanbase and your players, but I don’t think you have to do anything too crazy.

One of the things I’m beginning to wonder now Jeff, is if this is going to be a buyers market. If there’s a lot of teams that want to dump payroll, and a lot of the teams that are going to say, ‘We don’t really need to add. We don’t really need to pay the big prices.’

That’s why I’m really curious about Columbus letting teams talk to (Vladislav) Gavrikov and San Jose’s going to let teams talk to Meier if they have a deal they like.

That says to me that some of these teams are a little concerned about what the markets going to be. Which is fine.

So I think if you’re Buffalo, you could make a good value pickup. Not maybe the biggest splash, but something you can do that isn’t too expensive, that says to your players, ‘okay, we’re not going to do anything we think is dumb, but we are going to get you a bit of help.”

