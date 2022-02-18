NHL Rumors: Will the Canucks Move Brock Boeser over J.T. Miller? Devils Interested?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser has been scoring more since Bruce Boudreau took over, but there is the sense that they are not sold that he is worth his qualifying offer this offseason. J.T. Miller could stay and the Canucks move Boeser to create some salary cap flexibility. Could New Jersey Devils be a fit for Boeser?

Sportsnet 650: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 650 on the Canucks, J.T. Miller and Boeser.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Cap flexibility is key. Need to recreate some cap space moving forward. And I think when you watch the two players and what they bring, You watch the total package that J.T. Miller brings.

J.T. Miller next season at $5.25 million is a lot more valuable to Vancouver Canucks than Brock Boeser at $7.5 million with a qualifying offer.

I think almost every fan universally in the market would agree with that assessment. And so, if you’re looking at trading one or the other, I think at the moment that’s where things are trending in terms of Brock Boeser.”

Seravalli when asked who might be interested in Boeser.

“So one of the teams that Elliotte had mentioned, and Jeff Marek over the weekend, with a connection to Vancouver was New Jersey. And that’s a team I pointed out in the story as well.

I believe that New Jersey was well down the path with Vancouver at a certain point on a deal for Brock Boeser previously. And so just putting two and two together in terms of some intel with conversations that are ongoing, I think perhaps this is an opportunity for New Jersey and other teams to circle back and check in on Boeser again.”

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on Frank Seravalli’s report on the Brock Boeser – New Jersey Devils rumor: “That effects your trade return, right? Is what the next deal could be. So I think that could be the key subplot to all this, where do the #Canucks and other teams think that his next contract is going.”

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The Canucks are not shopping Boeser. They need to figure out the Boeser contract before they ever think about trading him. There has been no contract talks with his agent Ben Hankinson. Zero. Zilch, None.

You can not trade that guy until you figure out his contract. Trading a goal scorer when you are one of the lowest scoring teams in the NHL, it’s risky.

You get rid of Boeser, now you’re going to go from 28th in scoring to 29th, to 30th. Is that smart Donnie?

…

So anyways, they’re not shopping Boeser. They’re not moving him for crying out loud.

Yes, they are getting calls him but they have to figure out his contract situation. They haven’t done that with the agent yet.”

Spector’s Hockey : “He’s a restricted free agent. If they have to trade him it could happen in the off-season when they could get a better return. That’s assuming they can’t reach an agreement on a new contract.”

: “He’s a restricted free agent. If they have to trade him it could happen in the off-season when they could get a better return. That’s assuming they can’t reach an agreement on a new contract.” Cam Robinson : “A reminder that Brock Boeser has played at a 39-goal, 67-point pace since Boudreau took over. He’s played at or above a 65-point pace in 4 of 5 seasons in the league. He’s smart, he’s good defensively, and he’s 24 years old. If you move him, you better get serious value back.”

: “A reminder that Brock Boeser has played at a 39-goal, 67-point pace since Boudreau took over. He’s played at or above a 65-point pace in 4 of 5 seasons in the league. He’s smart, he’s good defensively, and he’s 24 years old. If you move him, you better get serious value back.” Thomas Drance: “Which you won’t because he’s had both an injury and Kafkaesque COVID protocol situation disrupt his season, battled low %s and has a big qualifying offer. This is *the* low ebb of his value.”