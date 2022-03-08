NHL Rumors: Will the Florida Panthers Make a Big Splash at the Trade Deadline?

Tracy Myers of NHL.com: The Florida Panthers don’t expect to break up their goalie tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight before the March 21st trade deadline. Panthers GM Bill Zito:

“I’m pretty comfortable. We have two excellent goaltenders and I think they’re both capable and I’m excited.”

Zito on how his team has got them this far and what if they had a quiet trade deadline.

“It always kind of resonated and made a lot of sense. Like, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, so we’ll see. It’s not as if you can walk into a grocery store and say, ‘I think I could use some ketchup, I’d like to buy some ketchup and it costs this.’ So you have to really evaluate so many different factors when you’re considering what to do at the deadline. And if they make sense, you do them, and if you don’t, you don’t. You move forward. So it’s really not a question you can answer.”

David Dwork of Local 10: Sources are saying that Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito is looking to make another big splash by the deadline.

They could be looking for either a forward or defenseman that would help put them over the top.

It’s well known that they’ve been looking at defensemen. They’ve been linked to Jakob Chychrun of the Coyotes. Zito has been keeping an eye on pending UFAs Mark Giordano (Kraken), John Klingberg (Stars) and Hampus Lindholm (Ducks).

Upfront the Panthers could be eyeing Flyers forward Claude Giroux. The Flyers would need to retain some of Giroux’s $8.275 million cap hit. The Panthers currently only have around $500,000 in cap space.

Forwards Owen Tippett and Grigori Denisenko could be used as trade bait and Spencer Knight and Anton Lundell are off-limits. The Panthers are without their first- and second-round picks this year.