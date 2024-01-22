NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be buyers, and who could play with Matthews and Marner?

Sportsnet: Nick Kypreos, Elliotte Friedman and Justin Bourne on if the Toronto Maple Leafs will be buyers at the trade deadline, and who could be the best fit on Leafs top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

David Amber: “All right, time now for a little burning questions. We’re gonna start with you here Nick. Leafs sitting in the second wildcard in the Eastern Conference (that was heading into Saturday night’s game, now they’re 3rd in the Atlantic by one point). Will Brad Treliving be a buyer at this year’s trade deadline, March 8th?”

Kypreos: “Yeah, he’s gonna be a buyer. It will depend on where the situation is for the Toronto Maple Leafs and how aggressive he’ll be. But right now, I think as is, if we were going to a trade deadline, I don’t know if he would give up a first rounder for anything at this point based on what he’s seen. Now can the Leafs improve to the point where he’d be more comfortable to give up that first rounder? You hope so if you’re a Leaf fan?”

Friedman: “I think they’re looking for D but I wouldn’t be doing anything for a high price unless it was term. Look, like, last year, I understood why they went all in the way they did. I don’t think I’m doing it this year.”

Bourne: “Yeah. And I think it’d be a buyer to, one way or the other. Just a matter that it’s at the corner store at Costco. You know, you’re going to get a whole bunch of guys like they did last year. I think they would have to win a whole bunch in the next few weeks for them to think that. Otherwise you’re tinkering at the end edges and hopefully Joe Woll gets hot.”

Amber: “Referring to the buying in balk, I like that. Alright, who’s the best fit on the Matthews-Marner line.”

Elliotte: “I’m stealing. You know what I really liked what you said in the pregame about Tavares. I might do that. Now, you probably have to go out and get someone else or see what else you could do because you’re really thin elsewhere up and down the lineup. But I really liked what you said in the pregame about maybe it’s Tavares this time there.”

Kypreos: “What we saw (Matthew) Knies go back there early and I think he helped contribute, make a contribution along the wall there that led to the great pass by Marner to Matthews. Right now the feeling is, it’s Matthew Knies, but you’re gonna have to protect that. But you know, as I said earlier, if you need to make a switch, maybe it is Tavares. I’m with you Elliotte.”

Friedman: “No, no, that was your idea.”

Kypreos: “I’m with you on it.”

Bourne: “I agree with you agreeing with me.”

I say it’s a mystery box. You know, like to me it’s not on, the player is not on the team yet who’s the best fit. They’ve run through everyone they have and right now, none of these guys…”

Friedman: “Ahh come one. That is such a cop out”

Bourne: “None of the guys have more than six goals on the left wing. I’d pick you before those guys.”

Friedman: “No you wouldn’t.”