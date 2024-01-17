NHL Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks pressure Elias Pettersson and his agents to get to the negotiation table?

Sportsnet: Mike Halford and Jason Brough on whether the Vancouver Canucks will put some pressure on Elias Pettersson and his agents to talk about a contract extension ahead of the trade deadline.

Halford: “I know a lot of you might be tempted to text into the show and go ‘you media idiots Petey said he didn’t want to talk about this during the season, so why are you pushing him to talk about it during the season?’

Well, iMac (Iain McInyre) reached out to Petey’s agent Pat Brisson, one of the agents and Brisson told Sportsnet it’s possible that they could negotiate during the season. He said I can’t say whether it will be in two weeks or two months but negotiations could definitely still happen this season.

It’s important to remember that Nylander was going to be a UFA, Petey’s an RFA. It’s not the same situation. And Petey, or Brisson said that he might reach out to Petey after this road trip is done to kind of say like, ‘Hey, what do you want to do here?’

So keep an eye on that. And I think there’s something to the fact that the Canucks are starting to put a little bit of pressure on Petey to start talking, especially ahead of the trade deadline. Which, listen, let’s let’s play this out a little. Because I have to say that it does kind of irked me each time we hear each side spin the difference between Nylander and Pettersson because while technically true, that Nylander was UFA and Petey is an RFA, and there are differences in that.

We all know that Petey, if he wanted to, could force his way out this summer. It’s really not that much of a different situation. Petey could just say ‘I’m going to take my qualifying offer and then I go to UFA.’ And then you have to trade him, right? If, Petey is in as much of control of leaving Vancouver as Nylander could have been in Toronto.

Agree or disagree?”

Brough: “The ole Matthew Tkachuk.”

Halford: “Yeah, exactly. And the Canucks pretty much have to trade Petey if he just signs his qualifying offer and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season. I mean, they don’t have, they would.

Okay. Let’s face it if you’re Allvin, you’d really like to know what Petey is going to do before you embark on any other significant moves. The Canucks can still make a few minor trades before the deadline or add a short-term rental without really knowing what Petey is thinking. But a lot changes if Petey suddenly doesn’t want to be Canuck anymore. In fact, if Allvin learns Petey doesn’t want to be a Canuck after this season, it might make sense to go all in this season while Petey is still on the team. Which is probably why you’re starting to see a little bit of, again, very careful public pleading from the Canucks to get Petey to the negotiating table.”

Brough: “I think I just want to have their stance out there for everybody and anybody to know. I mean, and it’s aside from leaning on them to actually get the negotiations started, the messaging has remained pretty consistent on the Canucks side of things, is that the ball is in Petey’s corner.

I mean, the Canucks may as well acknowledge it, they can quote unquote, pressure him or lean on him, or maybe force Brisson’s hand, but the reality of it is, is they know and everyone knows that Pettersson dictates where this is gonna go. both in terms of when the negotiations are gonna get started, how they’re gonna go, and really how the contract is going to end up.

And if there was ever more glaringly obvious, it happened in the seven games that this team has played since the calendar turn to 2024. Because since that’s happened, and since he’s been reunited with a lotto line, Pettersen has nine goals and 14 points in seven games.”

Halford: “That’s good right?”

Brough: “That’s averaging two points a game. He’s averaging over a goal a game and the Canucks have gone six and one in those seven games.

Now, nobody needed that to either emphasize or confirm the Elias Pattersson is a really good player and that this team needs him.”