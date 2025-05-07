NHL Rumors: Will Todd Nelson be a Coaching Candidate for the Vancouver Canucks?

Donnie & Dhali: Thomas Drance was asked about the Vancouver Canucks coaching vacancy and if Todd Nelson would be a candidate for the position.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Don Taylor: “Talking with Thomas Drance. Thomas, you brought up a name there that I think a lot of people in this market may have forgotten about. This is a couple of answers ago, and that’s, that’s Todd Nelson.

Who had a short run as an interim head coach with the Edmonton Oilers, they missed the playoffs. This was back in 2014-2015. He’s won Calder Trophies with, Calder Cups rather, as a head coach in Grand Rapids, a couple in Hershey. You mentioned his name. Would he be considered as a strong candidate in your estimation?

Drance: “Well, I mean, I think he’s strong candidate for any of these vacancies. You know, after the absolute ‘A’ list guys I, you know, struggle to understand why this guy wouldn’t get a shot. You know, we’ve again, we’ve seen like the best profile of head coach to bet on is elite American League coach.

This guy’s won three of the last four Calder Cup Trophies that he has competed for with his teams. You know, and that was separated with a pretty successful stint as an assistant coach on Rick Bowness’s staff in Dallas.

I mean, you know, I just, I look at this and just say, I mean, if you’re looking for a merit base, let’s go find the best coach we can find, you know, given the profile, given what succeeds at the NHL level from, from first time NHL coaches, or you know roughly first time, NHL head coaches. Todd Nelson’s never had a chance with a full team, I mean, profile of guy who always wins sounds pretty good to me, boys. What do you think?

