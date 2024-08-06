NHL Rumors: Will Toronto Actually Trade Mitch Marner

Could Mitch Marner Still Be Traded?

Jamie Hersch and Stu Grimson on NHL Network discuss potential players who could be traded as the offseason continues in the NHL. First up, they discuss whether the Toronto Maple Leafs will trade Mitch Marner and what kind of return it could be.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions****

NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner Will Get A Raise But Will it Be in Toronto?

Jamie Hersch: “Today is actually the MLB trade deadline, and so we thought we’d take a hockey spin on that and look at some of the guys who were already traded this offseason. There are some huge names and big moves on this list, but also turn the conversation to who might also yet to be traded this summer. I know that’s what our job is to do: stir things up and see if anything sticks or if we think it is our job.”

Stu Grimson: “There is a legitimate conversation with the players we’re about to discuss, and those conversations are being had other than at this desk.”

Hersch: “Now that August is just two days away. Things still could pick up. We’ve had some notable trades happen in the middle of the summer, like Matthew Tkachuk happened in the middle of the summer. Last summer, Erik Karlsson happened around this time. So let’s just put this out there and see what you think about some of the guys who have been mentioned in trade rumors, and we gotta go north of the border for this one to start because everyone’s always asking about Mitch Marner.

NHL Rumors: What is Mitch Marner’s Future in Toronto

He is such a superstar at different points of his career in Toronto. He’s been called even the MVP at times. Matthews has nothing to say about that. But we know he’s a star. The question is, does Toronto want to keep him? I don’t know much longer. What do you think.”

Grimson: “Let’s start with the most salacious. I like where you’re going.”

Hersch: “It’s so easy.”

Grimson: “It really is but it’s it’s also probably among the most interesting for me. Think about it: Marner has proven his worth as a Maple Leafs player. He has given the organization consistent market contribution throughout his entire tenure there without question. Having said that, Marner is also a guy that’s in the near term; he’ll be an unrestricted free agent unless they are able to work an extension for Marner.

And here’s the thing. I go back two years in time, if the Leafs learned anything about and it’s all about performing in the postseason, it’s all about bringing the Stanley Cup back to Toronto. This team needs a little more sandpaper, they need more grit where their top six is concerned. You look at that list of candidates and their top six and I go back to the Florida series. The trouble that club had with Tkachuk and Bennett both players who you know factor in the top six for the Florida Panthers.

NHL Rumors: Will Mitch Marner Start the Season With the Toronto Maple Leafs?

I know the Leafs covet that kind of gritty presence as part of your top six who can also generate top-end offensive numbers so it may be a please Leaf fans don’t hear me say that Marner is the reason that the Leafs have been unable to recapture the Stanley Cup, but he is that one piece that may bring the added necessity as management perceives it the added necessity back to the mix to get them over the hump so to speak.”

Hersch: “But if they do trade him they’re gonna get a haul. I mean, this guy is a star.”

Grimson: “It will be a haul. I’ve got to believe there’ll be a solid established impact player, NHL player as part of the mix and perhaps you know maybe a mix of assets sorry picks and prospects to accompany a Marner erhaps, but it shouldn’t be a rich return.”