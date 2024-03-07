NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets

Are the Winnipeg Jets Done Adding?

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: As Billeck writes, it depends on who you believe the Winnipeg Jets either want to add another reinforcement or are happy with the team they have constructed.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has done a great job building his team this season. His trades, most recently the acquisition of Sean Monahan, have positioned the Jets for success.

However, in the playoffs, you can never have too much depth. This team is rolling as is; sometimes, too many changes can throw a team off. However, Cheveldayoff wouldn’t be doing his job if he wanted to add another piece to put the Jets over the edge.

Winnipeg is linked to St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich, New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli, and Frank Vatrano of the Anaheim Ducks. Those might be higher asking prices than the Jets want to pay.

Other players include Matt Dumba, Anthony Duclair, Erik Johnson, and Alexandre Carrier, but it might be challenging for a team in their division to part with Dumba and Carrier.

Should We Keep An Eye on the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Portzline writes the Blue Jackets will not keep any of their players out of the lineup. Their only pending unrestricted free agent is Jack Roslovic.

Roslovic is a player Columbus could move. He has struggled to adjust to Columbus, and injuries have not helped his cause. However, there is a market for Rosolovic, who can play the wing and center positions.

Portzline writes that any big hockey moves will wait until summer, as he spoke with President John Davidson. Davidson wants the new GM to shape the roster in his vision.

Players like Elvis Merzlikins and Ivan Provorov will stay there unless an offer the team can’t refuse comes on or before the trade deadline. As Portzline writes, a player like Sean Kuraly would be tough to lose.