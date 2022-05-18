Winnipeg Jets This Upcoming Summer

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets have a lot to address this off-season. For one, there is Mark Scheifele. An impending rebuilding phase is likely here and Scheifele may or may not be part of it.

Winnipeg also has to figure out who its next head coach will be. While Barry Trotz makes a boatload of sense, this is far from automatic. Then, there is the long-term deal possibilities for Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois had 28 goals and 60 points this season. Expect a pay raise.

After that, the blueline is a work in progress. Josh Morrissey continues to anchor the backend but Neal Pionk needs to bounce back. Then, it comes down how many veterans get pushed out this summer. The youth is knocking on the door.

Finally, there is Eric Comrie. Comrie showed he could be the perfect compliment and backup to Connor Hellebuyck. He can handle more or less of a workload as seen fit. Comfort level for Comrie is high with Hellebuyck and goaltending coach Wade Flaherty. It makes too much sense as well.

Ottawa Senators Offseason Questions

Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet (mailbag): There are so many decisions to be made on and off the ice for the Ottawa Senators. The NHL Draft is the first date to eye for those watching Pierre Dorion and Ottawa. Who do they go after as the seventh pick is very much in play?

Dorion wants to make some splashes this summer and has the prospects and packages to potentially do so. It comes down to timing and fit. With Colin White a likely buyout candidate, that frees more cap space for Dorion to make more moves.

Ottawa needs top-six forward talent and at least one more top-four defenseman. This team must be competitive and much closer to the playoffs. D.J. Smith and Dorion know this. The time is now for moves to be made.

Travis Konecny, Kevin Fiala, and even Josh Manson are possible candidates who can fit some holes. Now, Ottawa just has to deliver on their promises to not just Thomas Chabot but the fans as well.