NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Maurice and Cheveldayoff likely safe … Jets need an experienced Dman

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: It would be a surprise if either Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice or GM Kevin Cheveldayoff were fired.

The Jets will need to upgrade their blue line this offseason. The loss of Dylan DeMelo in Game 1 showed they need more depth. Prospects Ville Heinola and Dylan Samberg appear to be ready but they’ll likely be needing to add an experienced defenseman via trade or free agency.

Potential options for the Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) If the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to make a blockbuster trade this offseason, Mitch Marner‘s frontloaded deal may entice some teams looking to save some salary. If Leafs GM Kyle Dubas were to move Marner, it would have to be a move that would make them better now. Names that fans have brought up include Patrik Laine, Matthew Tkachuk and Seth Jones but those players may not get it done. If the Buffalo Sabres called and Jack Eichel was brought up, that would be something to listen to. An Eichel-Marner deal would save the Leafs $903,000 off the cap. Eichel’s health is a big question mark though.

As John Tavares gets older and his footspeed gets slower, transitioning him to the wing like the Tampa Bay Lightning are doing with Steven Stamkos makes sense.

Would the Maple Leafs be able to sign pending UFAs like Ryan Getzlaf or Paul Stastny to a Joe Thornton-like deal?

Colorado Avalanche Brandon Saad may be a cheaper signing than Zach Hyman. Nick Bonino could be a third-line center option. Mattias Janmark could be a nice middle-six winger addition. Would Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault sign with the Maple Leafs? Seeing what a healthy Nick Foligno could bring the Maple Leafs would be nice, but it would depend on what his asking price is.