NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Anaheim Ducks

Jets could be buyers?

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said on TSN that if there were to add a piece at the deadline it would need to be money-in, money-out.

They are over the cap and said that it’s challenging with their injuries.

Scott Billeck: Cheveldayoff adds that they don’t have a lot of draft picks so they may have to use prospects.

They could be looking for a middle-six winger.

Scott Billeck: Cheveldayoff adds they are not in the market for defensemen and that talks have picked up in the past couple of days.

Plenty of noise in Vegas

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on the trade deadline: “We’ve got enough noise with the situation we’re in, injuries, playoff positioning, trying to string together some wins. … For me it’s not even on our radar. It might be on some players’ individually and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

A few other Flyers getting interest

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers are expected to trade defenseman Justin Braun by the deadline. There is some speculation involving Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov.

Teams are calling the Flyers about Konecny and they are listening.

Provorov speculation has grown louder but it would take a huge package for the Flyers to move him.

Lindholm, Rakell, Deslauriers and Comtois getting some interest

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: It doesn’t sound like Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek was willing to go over four years for Hampus Lindholm. The asking price is a first, top prospect and another asset.

Interested teams include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild.

Contract extension talks with Rickard Rakell are quiet. Showing some interest were the Maple Leafs, Rangers, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nicolas Deslauriers and Maxime Comtois are getting some interest. The Ducks aren’t shopping Comtois.