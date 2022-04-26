NHL Rumors: Would the Montreal Canadiens be Interested in Trading for Pierre-Luc Dubois?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman reported on the weekend that if the Winnipeg Jets aren’t able to re-sign pending RFA forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, they could look at moving him.

Friedman on Saturday night – full transcript here: “So there will obviously be conversations about what he wants to do. How long he wants to sign for and what the Jets want to do. But I think this going to be one to watch in particular cause if he’s not willing to sign long-term, I think you’re going to hear some conversations about his name being out there.”

If he becomes available, the Montreal Canadiens will be linked to him. They should proceed with some caution. Back in January 2021 when he was available, Canadiens players who were tied to the then Columbus Blue Jackets, were Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Cole Caufield, Alexander Romanov and high draft picks.

The Jets will be looking to retool. If the Canadiens don’t draft center prospects in Shane Wright or Logan Cooley, should they go after Dubois? If the Canadiens are looking for a faster rebuild then he could be an option.

To acquire Dubois it might take a package like:

Either the Flames or Panthers first round pick.

A roster player like Christian Dvorak.

A prospect like Mattias Norlinder, Jesse Ylönen, Riley Kidney or Jan Mysak.

A second draft pick – Avalanche’s 2024 2nd round pick or Montreal’s 2022 3rd round pick.

That type of deal may work for both sides. Dubois’ leverage is wanting to sign a long-term deal with the team that wants to acquire him.

Nick Kypreos tweeted on January 14th, 2021 that the Canadiens were Dubois’ first choice but the Blue Jackets wanted Nick Suzuki – plus. Romanov was an untouchable.

Do the Canadiens want to be in the lottery running for the 2023 draft as well as this year? Adding Dubois would likely take them out of that.

Jets Nation: “If the #NHLJets can’t sign Pierre-Luc Dubois long-term, they might as well sell off everyone else, too. PLD needs to be their No. 1 priority this off-season.”

