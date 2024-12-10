NHL Rumors: Would the Toronto Maple Leafs be Interested in Nazem Kadri?

The Leafs Nation: David Pagnotta when asked about Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri and a potential Toronto Maple Leafs reunion.

Nick Alberga: “So on the debut edition of ‘The Sheet’ with Jeff Marek, make sure to go check that out over at the Daily Faceoff YouTube page and wherever you get your podcast. Marek floated the name Nazem Kadri, who we’re all very, very familiar with.

Now, with the Calgary Flames, still has term and money remaining on this contract. But can we see, like, what’s the potential of a reunion? Because obviously, there’s been names thrown out there the last little while. It’s quite clear. The Leafs are probably going to look to add up the middle, but I think Kadri is a really interesting name at this point in his career.”

Pagnotta: Yeah, and, you know, he was, he was available in the summer, around the draft. Calgary made him available. He’s got a full no-move, so obviously he’s got to say in where he could potentially end up. But that was then.

Now they’re, you know, in the thick of things in the Pacific Division. I don’t know how readily available Naz would be right now.

My sense at the draft and around the draft in late June and early July afterwards, was that he would be open to a return here. He’d be open to a return in Colorado, and if not here or the Avs, then somewhere close to here, close to home.

So, and I don’t think Detroit’s in the mix, you know, for this type of player. The only thing I look at with respect to Naz is that contract. $7 million cap hit isn’t what scares me, it’s the term that’s left on it. (The 34-year-old Kadri has four years left on his contract)

