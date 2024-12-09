NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Dallas Stars may be interested in Evgeni Malkin, but he’s not going anywhere

Rob Rossi: (commenting on speculation that the Dallas Stars are interested in Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeny Malkin) “Anyway, take what I said about Crosby — it’s never happening — and apply it to Evgeni Malkin.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Nashville Predators trying to be patient.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “Heavy is the word you used with Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The podcast, and you talk more about heavy, heavy games Thursday night and the situations in Detroit and Buffalo and Chicago. And now we’re watching the Nashville Predators ….”

Friedman: ” … Yeah. So, like, it’s just like watching Nashville again tonight, the way it’s going for them. You just want, like, I think Barry Trotz really is trying to be as patient as possible and not do anything regrets. I just wonder if he’s going to be backed into a corner with what we’re seeing.

The Vancouver Canucks plan to hold on to J.T. Miller

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks not planning on trading forward J.T. Miller.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron Maclean: “Last two bits would be JT Miller and Trevor Zegras.”

Friedman: “Yes. So, J.T. Miller, I think we’re obviously getting closer. I think there is a plan here, as Rick Tocchet had said.

But the one thing Jim Rutherford said publicly, and now I’m also hearing it privately. You know, one of the things that Canucks are really doing here is telling teams, whether out in the open or in conversations, this is not about trading JT Miller. This is not about finding a new home for him, and when he comes back, he’s going to play for Vancouver.

And they’ve reiterated that several times this week, publicly and privately and I don’t believe in any way, shape, or form, Miller has asked to go.”