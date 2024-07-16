NHL Rumors: Yaroslav Askarov, and Evgeny Kuznetsov

Dan Milstein on Yaroslav Askarov’s future

Michael Gallagher: Dan Milstein, the agent for Nashville Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, last week to a Russian news outlet on Askarov’s future.

“Askarov has the potential & should become an elite goaltender in the NHL. Recently we have been working together with the club under different scenarios. Yaroslav has proven himself that he’s an NHL player”

The Hockey News: A report in Championat.com says that the Carolina Hurricanes will terminate forward Evgeny Kuznetsov’s contract and that he’ll be returning to the KHL.

Before being traded to the Hurricanes at the deadline last year for a third-round pick with 50% salary retained, the Washington Capitals had sent him to the AHL after he cleared waivers. Last season he entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program after the All-Star break and asked for a trade.

Daria Tubolteva: According to championat.com, Kuznetsov will be signing a four-year contract with SKA after his contract with the Hurricanes is terminated.

PuckPedia: “Kuznetsov: If player/team mutually terminate contract, cap hit is removed & player receives 0 pay. What happens to team that retained on contract (WAS)?

The expectation is mutual termination results in both CAR/WAS @ $0 Cap Hit, but not confirmed because there’s no precedent.”

Hockey News Hub: Kuznetsov’s agent Shumi Babeav from Sport-Express:

“Evgeny still has a year left on his contract with Carlina. SKA and other KHL teams have approached him. After Kuznetsov’s contract with Carolina, they are read discuss the possibility of Evgeny’s appearance.”

Pump the brakes on the Kuznetsov rumor for now. pic.twitter.com/Eo2IgfZkbv — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) July 15, 2024