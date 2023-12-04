NHL Rumros: Bruins and Noah Hanifin, and teams that might be interested in Tyson Barrie

Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Noah Hanifin?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has been looking for a defenseman on the trade market, someone that is a little more physical. There had been some speculation they were interested in Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov, but that obviously isn’t going to happen after he was traded to Vancouver.

The Flames have been close to a eight-year deal with Noah Hanifin for around $7.5 million per season according to Pierre LeBrun, but that deal is apparently off the table. LeBrun noted that it doesn’t mean that deal couldn’t be part of a sign-and-trade.

The Flames won’t be a rush to make a deal but can’t see them wanting to lose him for nothing. A source says that the Boston Bruins could end up being the front-runner for Hanifin.

“If I was a betting man, I’d be betting on the Bruins to eventually get Hanifin. I’d be shocked if Boston isn’t at the front of the line there,” the source said.

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: Elliotte Friedman reported on the weekend that Tyson Barrie and his agent have been given permission by the Nashville Predators to see if there is any trade interest out there. Teams that might have an interest in the right-handed defenseman.

Edmonton Oilers – Have a bigger need in net and don’t have much salary cap space to work with, but the Predators do have the room to retain half his salary.

New Jersey Devils – May need a defensive defenseman more than an offensive one, but Dougie Hamilton is now out indefinitely after pectoral surgery.

New York Islanders – Their blue line could use some offensive help. Adam Pelech is on the LTIR and Sebastian Aho the IR.

Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs could end up having to place John Klingberg on the LTIR, and the two have put similar points per game in their career and were seeing similar PP ice-time this year at over three minutes a game.