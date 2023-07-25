NHL Rumros: Toronto Maple Leafs, 2024 UFA Tiers, and the Florida Panthers

Rodion Amirov unlikely to play again?

Kyle Cushman: Rodion Amirov’s loan with Ufa (KHL) was extended back in May so that he could remain in Russia and have access to their staff and be with the team.

There has been no indication that he will be able to return to playing. With what has been made public, it seems unlikely that he’ll play again.

2024 NHL UFA Tiers

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Tiering off potential 2024 unrestricted free agents.

Franchise player tier – Auston Matthews (TOR).

Superstar tier – Sebastian Aho (CAR), Connor Hellebuyck (WPG), Brandon Montour (FLA), William Nylander (TOR), and Steven Stamkos (TB).

Centers tier – Matt Duckene (DAL), Adam Henrique (ANA), Elias Lindholm (CGY), Jonathan Marchessault (VGK), Mark Scheifele (WPG), and Chandler Stephenson (VGK).

Wingers tier – Viktor Arvidsson (LA), Tyler Bertuzzi (TOR), Anthony Beauvillier (VAN), Jake DeBrusk (BOS), Jordan Eberle (SEA), Jake Guentzel (PIT), Anthony Manthan (WSH), Nino Niederreiter (WPG), Victor Olofsson (BUF), Sam Reinhart (FLA), Jakob Silfverberg (ANA), TYler Toffoli (NJ), Tom Wilson (WSH), and Jason Zucker (ARI).

Defensemen tier – Tyson Barrie (NSH), TJ Brodie (TOR), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA), Gustav Forsling (FLA), Noah Hanifin (CGY), John Klingberg (TOR), Tyler Myers (VAN), Brett Pesce (CAR), Brady Skjei (CAR), and Devon Toews (COL).

Patrick Kane tier – Patrick Kane (TBD)

35 and over tier – Mikael Backlund (CGY), Jeff Carter (PIT), Marc-Andre Fleury (MIN), Mark Giordano (TOR), Alec Martinez (VGK), Joe Pavelski (DAL), David Perron (DET), Corey Perry (CHI), Jonathan Quick (NYR), James van Riemsdyk (BOS), Blake Wheeler (NYR), and Mats Zuccarello (MIN)

Potential 2024 UFA targets for the Florida Panthers

David Dwork of The Hockey News: Unlike in recent years, next years potential unrestricted free agent group could be deep. The cap could go up by $4 million to $87.5 million, and the Florida Panthers could have some space to work with.

Potential free agent targets next offseason for the Panthers could include William Nylander (TOR), Chandler Stephenson (VGK), Tyler Bertuzzi (TOR), Gustav Forsling (FLA), and Noah Hanifin (CGY).

Honorable mentions to Brandon Montour (FLA) and Joe Pavalski (DAL)