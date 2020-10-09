NHL Signings and Notes: Player Signings, Bonus Overages, Stars Injuries, and Williams Retires

The Canadiens lock up Anderson long-term
The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Josh Anderson to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $5.5 million.
Darren Dreger: Salary breakdown for Anderson:
2020-21 $4 million
2021-22 $4 million
2022-23 $7 million
2023-24 $8 million
2024-25 $7 million
2025-26 $5 million
2026-27 $3.5 million
Pierre LeBrun: 8-team no-trade clause for years 2-3-4 … 5-team no-trade clause for years 5-6-7
Player signings
Darren Dreger: The Buffalo Sabres re-sign Zemgus Girgensons for three years at $2.2 million per.
Mark Scheig: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed goaltender Matiss Kivleniks to a two-year, two-way deal.
Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings sign Adam Erne to a one-year, one-way deal for $997,500.
David Pagnotta: The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenseman Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors.
Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract with a cap hit of $750,000.
Chris Johnston: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a two-year, one-way contract with a $735,500 AAV.
Bonus Overages
Puck Pedia: Teams have the option this year of carrying their bonus overages this season over one or two years. Confirmed decisions so far.
DAL $3.05M -1 yr per @seanshapiro
BOS $1.93M -2 yrs per @MurphysLaw74
VAN $1.7M -1 yr per @ThomasDrance
EDM $680K -2 yrs per PuckPedia
CAR $1.37M -1 yr per PuckPedia
Stars list player injuries
Dallas Stars: Stars GM Jim Nill said that Tyler Seguin was playing with a torn labrum in his hip, and if he has surgery he could be out for four months.
Dallas Stars: Injury notes from Nill:
Jamie Benn: shoulder surgery before Pause
Ben Bishop: knee surgery in May
Blake Comeau: separated shoulder
Radek Faksa: broken wrist
Roope Hintz: fractured ankle, hurt hip
Anton Khudobin: arm surgery to treat numbness
Justin Willams retires
Elliotte Friedman: Statement from Justin Williams on his retirement from the NHL.
“Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it. The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life. I’ve never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have.”
To the undrafted
To any players that went undrafted today, you should know that undrafted players make up the biggest percentage of players in the NHL outside of those drafted in the top 2 rounds. pic.twitter.com/fTDq6bsbjM
— Allan Walsh (@walsha) October 8, 2020