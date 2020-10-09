NHL Signings and Notes: Player Signings, Bonus Overages, Stars Injuries, and Williams Retires

The Canadiens lock up Anderson long-term

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Josh Anderson to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $5.5 million.

Darren Dreger: Salary breakdown for Anderson:

2020-21 $4 million

2021-22 $4 million

2022-23 $7 million

2023-24 $8 million

2024-25 $7 million

2025-26 $5 million

2026-27 $3.5 million

Pierre LeBrun: 8-team no-trade clause for years 2-3-4 … 5-team no-trade clause for years 5-6-7

Player signings

Darren Dreger: The Buffalo Sabres re-sign Zemgus Girgensons for three years at $2.2 million per.

Mark Scheig: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed goaltender Matiss Kivleniks to a two-year, two-way deal.

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings sign Adam Erne to a one-year, one-way deal for $997,500.

David Pagnotta: The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenseman Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors.

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract with a cap hit of $750,000.

Chris Johnston: The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a two-year, one-way contract with a $735,500 AAV.

Bonus Overages

Puck Pedia: Teams have the option this year of carrying their bonus overages this season over one or two years. Confirmed decisions so far.

DAL $3.05M -1 yr per @seanshapiro

BOS $1.93M -2 yrs per @MurphysLaw74

VAN $1.7M -1 yr per @ThomasDrance

EDM $680K -2 yrs per PuckPedia

CAR $1.37M -1 yr per PuckPedia

Stars list player injuries

Dallas Stars: Stars GM Jim Nill said that Tyler Seguin was playing with a torn labrum in his hip, and if he has surgery he could be out for four months.

Dallas Stars: Injury notes from Nill:

Jamie Benn: shoulder surgery before Pause

Ben Bishop: knee surgery in May

Blake Comeau: separated shoulder

Radek Faksa: broken wrist

Roope Hintz: fractured ankle, hurt hip

Anton Khudobin: arm surgery to treat numbness

Justin Willams retires

Elliotte Friedman: Statement from Justin Williams on his retirement from the NHL.

“Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it. The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life. I’ve never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have.”

