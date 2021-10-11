NHL Signings: Avalanche, Islanders, Blackhawks, Devils and Rangers
Player signings from yesterday include Jack Johnson, Zach Parise, Zdeno Chara, Erik Gustafsson, Jimmy Vesey and Mika Zibanejad.
Avs sign Johnson

Elliotte Friedman: The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year deal at $750,000.

Islanders make Parise and Chara official

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed forward Zach Parise to a one-year deal with a $1.5 million AAV. He’ll have a $750,000 salary cap hit and $750,000 in performance bonuses.

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year deal with a $1.5 million AAV. He’ll have a $750,000 salary cap hit and $750,000 in performance bonuses.

Gustafsson heads back to Chicago

Frank Seravalli: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a one-year deal worth $800,000.

Devils sign Vesey

Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year $800,000 contract.

The Rangers extend Zibanejad for eight years

Mika Zibanejad signs an eight-year, $8.5 million per contract extension with the New York Rangers.

Cap Friendly: Salary extension breakdown for Zibanejad.

2022-23: $1 million base salary with a $7 million signing bonus.
2023-24: $1 million base salary with a $9 million signing bonus.
2024-25: $1 million base salary with a $9.5 million signing bonus.
2025-26: $1 million base salary with a $9 million signing bonus.
2026-27: $1 million base salary with a $7.5 million signing bonus.
2027-28: $1 million base salary with a $6.75 million signing bonus.
2028-29: $1 million base salary with a $5.75 million signing bonus.
2029-30: $1 million base salary with a $5.5 million signing bonus.

Cap Friendly: “Zibanejad’s contract also includes a full NMC until 7 days prior to the trade deadline in the final year (2029-30) From the 7 days prior to the 2029-30 trade deadline, until the expiry of the contract, the clause becomes a 21 team no trade list”