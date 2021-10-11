NHL Signings: Avalanche, Islanders, Blackhawks, Devils and Rangers

Avs sign Johnson

Elliotte Friedman: The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year deal at $750,000.

Islanders make Parise and Chara official

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed forward Zach Parise to a one-year deal with a $1.5 million AAV. He’ll have a $750,000 salary cap hit and $750,000 in performance bonuses.

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year deal with a $1.5 million AAV. He’ll have a $750,000 salary cap hit and $750,000 in performance bonuses.

Gustafsson heads back to Chicago

Frank Seravalli: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a one-year deal worth $800,000.

Devils sign Vesey

Elliotte Friedman: The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year $800,000 contract.

The Rangers extend Zibanejad for eight years

Mika Zibanejad signs an eight-year, $8.5 million per contract extension with the New York Rangers.

Cap Friendly: Salary extension breakdown for Zibanejad.

2022-23: $1 million base salary with a $7 million signing bonus.

2023-24: $1 million base salary with a $9 million signing bonus.

2024-25: $1 million base salary with a $9.5 million signing bonus.

2025-26: $1 million base salary with a $9 million signing bonus.

2026-27: $1 million base salary with a $7.5 million signing bonus.

2027-28: $1 million base salary with a $6.75 million signing bonus.

2028-29: $1 million base salary with a $5.75 million signing bonus.

2029-30: $1 million base salary with a $5.5 million signing bonus.

Cap Friendly: “Zibanejad’s contract also includes a full NMC until 7 days prior to the trade deadline in the final year (2029-30) From the 7 days prior to the 2029-30 trade deadline, until the expiry of the contract, the clause becomes a 21 team no trade list”

Mika Zibanejad, signed to an 8x$8.5M extension by NYR, is a top-line scoring centre who plays in all situations. He also has quite possibly the strangest analytical profile I’ve seen. The Rangers get few chances in the slot when he’s on the ice, and give up quite a few. #NYR pic.twitter.com/j7Lhizo1Bq — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 10, 2021