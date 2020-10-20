NHL Signings: Coyotes, Sabres, Flames, Avalanche, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Arizona Coyotes: The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a two-year, one-way contract.

“We are very pleased to sign Christian to a multi-year contract,” said Armstrong. “Christian is a hard-working, power forward who is strong along the boards. He will add size and toughness to our forward group.”

Craig Morgan : Fischer’s deal carries a $1 million salary cap hit.

: Fischer’s deal carries a $1 million salary cap hit. Puck Pedia : Fischer will get $875,125 million in next season and $1,125,875 in 2021-22.

: Fischer will get $875,125 million in next season and $1,125,875 in 2021-22. Puck Pedia: The Coyotes are now projected to be about $2.8 million above the salary cap ceiling with 23 players. That number does include Marian Hossa‘s $5.275 million salary cap hit which will likely be placed on the LTIR.

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have signed Steven Fogarty to a one-year contract at a $700,000 cap hit.

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have signed forward Joakim Nordstrom to a one-year deal at $700,000.

Ryan S. Clark: The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed Tyson Jost (one-year) and Hunter Miska (two-years).

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed Adam Gaudette to a one-year deal at $950,000.

Remaining restricted free agents for the Canucks – Jake Virtanen, Jalen Chatfield, Guillaume Brisebois and Justin Bailey.

Puck Pedia: The Cancuks have signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL and $200.000 in the minors.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Keegan Kolesar to a two-year with an AAV of $725,000.

2020-21: $700,000 in the NHL and $110,000 in the minors

2021-22: $750,000