NHL Signings: Joseph, Volkov, Frolik, Haula and Blackwood

Lightning re-sign Mathieu Joseph and Alex Volkov
Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have re-signed Mathieu Joseph to a two-year, one-way contract with a $737,500 AAV.
Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have re-signed Alex Volkov to a one-year, one-way contract with a $700,000 AAV.
Canadiens sign Michael Frolik
Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed forward Michael Frolik to a one-year deal at $750,000.
Eric Engels: “Initial thought on Frolik, a lefty who plays right wing, is the Canadiens are buying some serviceable NHL depth at a very cheap price. Still, given they’re over the cap, wonder if this move would’ve happened without being permitted to carry a taxi squad.
Don’t know that it’s a precursor to something else happening, but it’s possible.”
Predators sign Erik Haula
Chris Johnston: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Erik Haula to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million.
Devils re-sign Mackenzie Blackwood
Pierre LeBrun: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed RFA goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million.
Corey Masisak: Salary breakdown for Blackwood.
2020-21: $1.475 million
2021-22: $2.8 million
2022-23: $4.125 million
David Pagnotta: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald on the Blackwood signing: “Mackenzie is going to be one of the key young, core pieces for this organization for a long time and we are excited and extremely happy to have him under contract. He’s obviously shown that he can be a number one goalie, and the sky’s the limit for him.”
Blackwood’s shot map is interesting. He mostly stopped the ones he should’ve and was way better than expectation. But he did give up goals on a bunch of slap shots from the right point (and none from the left). pic.twitter.com/5oEseS5egA
— Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) December 23, 2020