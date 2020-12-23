NHL Signings: Joseph, Volkov, Frolik, Haula and Blackwood

Lightning re-sign Mathieu Joseph and Alex Volkov

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have re-signed Mathieu Joseph to a two-year, one-way contract with a $737,500 AAV.

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have re-signed Alex Volkov to a one-year, one-way contract with a $700,000 AAV.

Canadiens sign Michael Frolik

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed forward Michael Frolik to a one-year deal at $750,000.

Eric Engels: “Initial thought on Frolik, a lefty who plays right wing, is the Canadiens are buying some serviceable NHL depth at a very cheap price. Still, given they’re over the cap, wonder if this move would’ve happened without being permitted to carry a taxi squad.

Don’t know that it’s a precursor to something else happening, but it’s possible.”

Predators sign Erik Haula

Chris Johnston: The Nashville Predators have signed forward Erik Haula to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million.

Devils re-sign Mackenzie Blackwood

Pierre LeBrun: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed RFA goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million.

Corey Masisak: Salary breakdown for Blackwood.

2020-21: $1.475 million

2021-22: $2.8 million

2022-23: $4.125 million

David Pagnotta: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald on the Blackwood signing: “Mackenzie is going to be one of the key young, core pieces for this organization for a long time and we are excited and extremely happy to have him under contract. He’s obviously shown that he can be a number one goalie, and the sky’s the limit for him.”