NHL Signings: Kings, Rangers, Canucks, Jets and Oilers

Kings sign their second round pick

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2021 second-round pick Samuel Helenius to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll have a cap hit of $851,000 and an AAV of $925,000.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP Bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

Yr 3: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP Bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

The Rangers sign their 2021 first-round pick

Puck Pedia: The New York Rangers have signed their first-round pick Brennan Othmann to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll carry a $925,000 cap hit and a $1.375 million AAV.

$832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $450,000 potential “A” performance bonuses, $80,000 in the minors.

Canucks re-sign Brisebois

Patrick Johnston: The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $180,000 in the minors.

The Jets re-sign Copp and Kovacevic

Elliotte Friedman: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed RFA forward Andrew Copp to a one-year, $3.65 million.

Frank Seravalli: “ With Copp signed at $3.65m, #nhljets can be cap compliant by trading or waiving Sami Niku and sliding Bryan Little to LTIR. Copp’s cap figure works almost perfectly to get WPG a capture as close to Little’s $5.291m hit as possible. (With 13F/7D/2G)”

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $90,000 in the minors.

Oilers re-sign Koekkoek

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenseman Slater Koekkoek to a two-year deal at a $925,000 cap hit.

2021-22: $750,000

2022-23: $1.1 million

Puck Pedia: The Oilers are $1.35 million over the salary cap with 22 players under contract. With defenseman Oscar Klefbom on the LTIR the Oilers go over the cap by $4.167 million, so the Oilers can exceed the salary cap by $2.82 million.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: “There’s that depth defenceman for the Oilers. I’m surprised by the second year. Probably not the best news for William Lagesson. There won’t be much cap room to work with once Kailer Yamamoto presumably re-signs.”

David Staples: “Glad to see Slater Koekkoek signed. He did very well in softer minutes. Steady passer and OK defender. Smart player. Plus there is small cost to a contract you can bury in AHL at no cost to your cap.”

Slater Koekkoek, signed 2x$0.9M by EDM, is a solid depth defenceman. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/M4Iek0v2kD — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 12, 2021