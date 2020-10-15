NHL Signings: Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets

Cap Friendly: The Montreal Canadiens have signed Brendan Gallagher to a six-year, $39 million contract extension – a $6.5 million salary cap hit.

2020-21: $5 million

2021-22: $6.5 million

2022-23: $8 million

2023-24: $9 million

2024-25: $6.5 million

2025-26: $4 million

Cap Friendly: Gallagher’s extension includes a no-movement clause and a six-team no-trade list for each year of the deal.

He also gets a no-movement clause added to the final year of his current deal, protecting him frim the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

Pierre LeBrun: “After the meltdown in talks morning, Gallagher’s camp and Habs circled back to each other last night and got back on track and get working at it today. Both sides admit there was a misunderstanding which agent Gerry Johansson and GM Marc Bergevin cleared up last night.”

Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contact extension with a $2.875 million salary cap hit. He has a year left on his deal at a $4.35 million.

2020-21: $2.0 million salary

2021-22: $3.75 million salary

Pierre LeBrun: Allen doesn’t have any trade protention in his next contract. He is expansion draft eligible.

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins have signed restricted free agent defenseman Jakub Zboril to a two-year, one-way contract with a $725,000 cap hit.

2020-21: $700,000

2021-22: $750,000

Matt Porter: The Bruins signed forward Greg McKegg to a one-year, two-way deal with a $700,000 cap hit.

The Bruins signed goaltender Callum Booth to a two-way, one-year deal with a $700,000 cap hit.

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have signed Nick Paul to a two-year contract with a $1.35 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed defenseman Nelson Nogier to a two-year contract with a $725,000 salary cap hit.

2020-21: $700,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the minors

2021-22: $750,000 in the NHL, $150,000 in the minors