NHL Signings: PTOs, Seth Jarvis, Ethan Bear and Andreas Athanasiou
The Hurricanes sign their first-round pick Seth Jarvis. The Oilers do a bridge deal with Ethan Bear. The LA Kings sign Andreas Athanasiou.
Up next
Author
Nolan and Schmaltz get PTOs

David Pagnotta: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jordan Nolan to a PTO.

Nolan had signed an AHL deal with the Penguins earlier this month.

Elliotte Friedman: The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to a PTO.

Craig Morgan: Schmaltz has a history with Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong from their days in St. Louis.

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have added Riley Sheahan on a PTO.

Hurricanes sign their 2020 first-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes signed 2020 first-round draft pick Seth Jarvis to a three-year entry-level deal. Salary breakdown:

  • $832,500 Salary
  • $92,500 Signing Bonus
  • $500,000 “A” Performance Bonuses
  • $80,000 Minors Salary
  • Cap Hit $925,000
  • AAV $1.425 million
The Oilers re-sign RFA Dman Ethan Bear

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract with a $2 million salary cap hit.

He’ll have a $1.5 million salary this season and $2.5 million next year.

When the deal expires Bear will still be an RFA but he will have salary arbitration rights. He’ll be owed a $2.4 million qualifying offer and will be two years away from being a UFA.

The Kings sign free agent forward Andreas Athanasiou

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Andreas Athanasiou to a one-year deal at $1.2 million.

He will be an RFA after the season with the salary arbitration rights. He’ll be owed a $1.2 million qualifying offer.

Dennis Bernstein: The LA Kings didn’t have a lot of depth on the depth on the wing.

John Hoven: The Kings had been talking with Athanasiou for months. He won’t be ready for the start of training camp. ” Still young with goal scoring ability and speed. He’s an NHL player with scoring potential.”