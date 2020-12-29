NHL Signings: PTOs, Seth Jarvis, Ethan Bear and Andreas Athanasiou

Nolan and Schmaltz get PTOs

David Pagnotta: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jordan Nolan to a PTO.

Nolan had signed an AHL deal with the Penguins earlier this month.

Elliotte Friedman: The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to a PTO.

Craig Morgan: Schmaltz has a history with Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong from their days in St. Louis.

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have added Riley Sheahan on a PTO.

Hurricanes sign their 2020 first-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes signed 2020 first-round draft pick Seth Jarvis to a three-year entry-level deal. Salary breakdown:

$832,500 Salary

$92,500 Signing Bonus

$500,000 “A” Performance Bonuses

$80,000 Minors Salary

Cap Hit $925,000

AAV $1.425 million

The Oilers re-sign RFA Dman Ethan Bear

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract with a $2 million salary cap hit.

He’ll have a $1.5 million salary this season and $2.5 million next year.

When the deal expires Bear will still be an RFA but he will have salary arbitration rights. He’ll be owed a $2.4 million qualifying offer and will be two years away from being a UFA.

The Kings sign free agent forward Andreas Athanasiou

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Andreas Athanasiou to a one-year deal at $1.2 million.

He will be an RFA after the season with the salary arbitration rights. He’ll be owed a $1.2 million qualifying offer.

Dennis Bernstein: The LA Kings didn’t have a lot of depth on the depth on the wing.

John Hoven: The Kings had been talking with Athanasiou for months. He won’t be ready for the start of training camp. ” Still young with goal scoring ability and speed. He’s an NHL player with scoring potential.”

Andreas Athanasiou, signed 1x$1.2M by LA, is an all-offence run-and-gun goal scorer who didn’t score goals last year. #LAKIngs pic.twitter.com/pZTvg9BTrU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 28, 2020