NHL Signings: PTOs, Seth Jarvis, Ethan Bear and Andreas Athanasiou

Nolan and Schmaltz get PTOs
David Pagnotta: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jordan Nolan to a PTO.
Nolan had signed an AHL deal with the Penguins earlier this month.
Elliotte Friedman: The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to a PTO.
Craig Morgan: Schmaltz has a history with Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong from their days in St. Louis.
Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have added Riley Sheahan on a PTO.
Hurricanes sign their 2020 first-round pick
Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes signed 2020 first-round draft pick Seth Jarvis to a three-year entry-level deal. Salary breakdown:
- $832,500 Salary
- $92,500 Signing Bonus
- $500,000 “A” Performance Bonuses
- $80,000 Minors Salary
- Cap Hit $925,000
- AAV $1.425 million
The Oilers re-sign RFA Dman Ethan Bear
Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract with a $2 million salary cap hit.
He’ll have a $1.5 million salary this season and $2.5 million next year.
When the deal expires Bear will still be an RFA but he will have salary arbitration rights. He’ll be owed a $2.4 million qualifying offer and will be two years away from being a UFA.
The Kings sign free agent forward Andreas Athanasiou
Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Andreas Athanasiou to a one-year deal at $1.2 million.
He will be an RFA after the season with the salary arbitration rights. He’ll be owed a $1.2 million qualifying offer.
Dennis Bernstein: The LA Kings didn’t have a lot of depth on the depth on the wing.
John Hoven: The Kings had been talking with Athanasiou for months. He won’t be ready for the start of training camp. ” Still young with goal scoring ability and speed. He’s an NHL player with scoring potential.”
Andreas Athanasiou, signed 1x$1.2M by LA, is an all-offence run-and-gun goal scorer who didn't score goals last year.
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 28, 2020
andreas atahansiou is the ultimate "do you want to know the terrifying truth? or do you want to see me sock a few dingers" player
— dom luszczyszyn (@domluszczyszyn) December 28, 2020