NHL Trade Analysis: Dustin Wolf is the Number One Goalie in Calgary Now

Flames Give Dustin Wolf the Number One Spot as Jacob Markstrom is Traded

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter to discuss the Jacob Markstrom trade to New Jersey but analyzed how the Calgary Flames are giving Dustin Wolf the reigns as the number one goalie.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jay Onrait: “And so we begin the show with our Director of Scouting Craig Button. We’re going to talk about this deal. And Craig at the deadline we talked about this possibility of Markstram maybe going to the Devils. At the time, you were somewhat hesitant about the Flames turning over the number one goalie job to Dustin Wolf on a full-time basis. So, four months later, how did you feel about the trade on Wednesday?”

Craig Button: “Yeah, under ideal circumstances, I think that Dustin Wolf would have really benefited playing behind Jacob Markstrom. I saw what happened in New York, with Igor Shesterkin benefiting from playing behind Henrik Lundqvist and I thought a similar scenario would be really beneficial not just to Dustin Wolf but to the Calgary Flames.

But the fact of the matter is, is that the ideal situation didn’t seem to present itself for the Calgary Flames, and when you are looking with a player that has a full no-move clause, where he wants to go is really a big determination.

Craig Conroy, there was much talk about other teams that may have been interested in Jacob Markstrom but you just heard Jacob talk about, something that made the Calgary Flames comfortable and I think getting a big strong defender in Kevin Bahl is something. He’s a regular player, he’s a hard player to play against. The first-round pick in 2025 becomes a factor. But now, the future of the net is being established.

That future is Dustin Wolf, and certainly, Dustin Wolf has done everything you could ever ask a goaltender to do at the levels below the NHL. His opportunity now comes with the Calgary Flames at the NHL level.”