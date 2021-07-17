NHL Trade: Arizona Coyotes Trade Adin Hill to the San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes have traded goaltender Aiden Hill and a 2022 seventh round pick to the San Jose Sharks for Josef Korenar and a 2022 second-round pick.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Doug Wilson when asked what it means for Martin Jones: “We haven’t made any decisions on that. … We needed to have a different look and a different approach to our goaltending and we think that Adin certainly brings that to us.”

Sheng Peng: Sharks GM Wilson on Hill: “We have been impressed with the trajectory of his play, particularly his ability to make saves in high-danger scoring opportunities.”

Curtis Pashelka: Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong on Josef Korenar: “We are very pleased to acquire Josef. He is an athletic goaltender who played very well in the (AHL) Pacific Division playoffs. We look forward to continuing to watch him develop.”

Adin Hill: “Adin Hill says he looked up to Martin Jones as a kid, Jones was the goalie for the Calgary Hitmen when Hill was growing up. Also says he looked up to Rinne, Fleury & Luongo”

Adin Hill, reportedly headed to SJ, is a goalie who is not Martin Jones or Devan Dubnyk. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/nop0eKNKDd — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2021