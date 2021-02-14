NHL Trade: Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators Trade Forwards

The Ottawa Senators traded forwards Cedric Paquette and Alex Galchenyuk to the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Ryan Dzingel.

All three players will be unrestricted free agents after the season.

Cap Friendly: The Hurricanes will gain $650,000 in salary cap space.

Thoughts from the media

Chip Alexander: “Dzingel’s acquisition seemed to be a good one at the time, a good fit for the Brind’Amour system. Just didn’t work out. Now have to see how it goes with Cedric Paquette and Alex Galchenyuk.”

Michael Smith: “Paquette is a gritty center, a great addition down the middle for the #Canes. He also brings a championship pedigree after winning the Cup with Tampa last year. The trade also helps open up a little cap space, which is at a premium this season.”

Ken Warren: “From Sens POV, I can see getting some proven goal scoring experience. From Hurricanes POV?”

Shawn Simpson: “Dorion sheds a couple warm bodies, and gets a guy he’s familiar with. I like the short term move, and Dorion had to try something.”

Frank Seravalli: “There are only four #Sens still in Ottawa who were regulars in the lineup when Ryan Dzingel was traded to #CBJ on Feb. 23, 2019: Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, Chris Tierney and Colin White.”

L.A. Lariviere: Galchenyuk has been with six teams in the past three years: Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes.

Alex Galchenyuk, traded to CAR, has struggled since his 2016-17 injury. He is a liability defensively and has not been able to make a big impact offensively in recent years. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/XaaNanlKwF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 13, 2021