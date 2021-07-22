NHL Trade: Carolina Hurricanes Trade Alex Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded RFA goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Detroit Red Wings for the rights to pending UFA goaltender Jonathan Bernier and a third-round pick.

The 25-year old Nedeljkovic was drafted 37th overall in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft by the Hurricanes.

The 32-year old Bernier was drafted 11th overall in the 1st round of the 2006 draft by the LA Kings.

Rich Evans: The Detroit Red Wings have signed Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract with a $3 million cap hit.

Thoughts from the media

Pierre LeBrun: “Canes didn’t want to go to arbitration with Nedeljkovic. They tried to re-sign him but couldn’t get it done.”

David Pagnotta: “Carolina didn’t like the potential outcome of an arbitration case, so they moved Nedeljkovic. There are other teams in similar spots with their pending RFAs. Wouldn’t shock me if we see more deals like this in the coming days.”

Cory Lavalette: “It’s worth noting the Hurricanes weren’t sold on Nedeljkovic as recently as recently as January. He proved after that he’s an NHL goalie — but has he proven he’s a ~$4 million goalie?”

Frank Seravalli: “The ask for Alex Nedeljkovic with #Canes was in the $3.5 million AAV range.”

E.J. Hradek: Heard the Hurricanes offered $1.5 million.

Chris Johnston: “Alex Nedeljkovic, who was unlikely to be qualified by Carolina because of his potential arbitration award, is on his way to Detroit in exchange for a third-round pick and the rights to pending UFA Jonathan Bernier.”

Danny Webster: “Nedeljkovic’s contract situation was always a weird one but didn’t think weird enough to trade him.

Without prematurely connecting the dots, unless Mrazek and Reimer are in the plans, Carolina could once again be a destination for part of a certain $12 million goalie tandem.”

Jason Gregor: “Carolina stood pat on not signing him to big deal. Instead they acquired Bernier in this trade. Interesting.”

Max Bultman: “Red Wings add a 25-year-old goalie who put up .932 save percentage in 23 games last year for the Hurricanes. Wow.”

Alex Nedeljkovic, acquired by DET, played incredibly well as a rookie this season. Canes didn’t want to pay the arbitration reward, so here we are. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/TtUcu7nlj3 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 22, 2021

Jonathan Bernier (in return to Carolina with a pick) over that same span of time, has allowed 467 G on 480.3 xGA. Obviously a lot older (upcoming season is his age 33) and a lot more workload. pic.twitter.com/75aYgPVpS0 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 22, 2021

